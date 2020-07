Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)

Renter responsible for all utilities

Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities

None - some breeds may require a K9 Good Citizen's Certificate.

restrictions: None - some breeds may require a K9 Good Citizen's Certificate.

Storage Details: Available in the garage and on each floor