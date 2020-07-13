All apartments in Golden Valley
Valley Village Apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 10:40 PM

Valley Village Apartments

600 N Lilac Dr · (763) 401-7599
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

600 N Lilac Dr, Golden Valley, MN 55422

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 316 · Avail. Sep 2

$1,100

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Unit 202 · Avail. Aug 2

$1,130

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Unit 517 · Avail. Sep 3

$1,130

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 207 · Avail. now

$1,505

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 780 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Valley Village Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
community garden
dog park
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
garage
cats allowed
carport
courtyard
guest parking
hot tub
Platinum Service is our standard for delivering positive and enriching living environments in a caring and consistent manner. Living at one of our communities ensure that your experience will be defined by our commitment to Platinum Service. Valley Village is nestled in the midst of the 14 acre Three Rivers Park system and enjoys an enviable location that is just minutes from the bustling activity of Downtown Minneapolis. Now is the time to enjoy living on the amazing Luce Line Regional Bike Trail. Here you can enjoy the Downtown vibe without the price tag. Originally built to meet the housing needs of returning World War II heroes, Valley Village is now home to the next generation! Most of the homes at Valley Village have individual entrances - there are no long hallways here. Activity is the name of the game so enjoy the outdoor pool, balance steps and the picnic and grill areas after your bike ride through beautiful Golden Valley. Plant your dreams in the outdoor garden area and ...

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 1-10 Months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $250
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $150 per pet
fee: $100 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
restrictions: Weight limit: 40 lbs. Breed restrictions do apply, please cal us for more information.
Parking Details: Surface lot, assigned. Private garages available for a nominal fee.
Storage Details: Check for availability, $50/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Valley Village Apartments have any available units?
Valley Village Apartments has 8 units available starting at $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Valley Village Apartments have?
Some of Valley Village Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Valley Village Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Valley Village Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Valley Village Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Valley Village Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Valley Village Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Valley Village Apartments offers parking.
Does Valley Village Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Valley Village Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Valley Village Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Valley Village Apartments has a pool.
Does Valley Village Apartments have accessible units?
No, Valley Village Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Valley Village Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Valley Village Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Valley Village Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Valley Village Apartments has units with air conditioning.
