Valley Village Apartments

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning recently renovated dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly community garden dog park on-site laundry parking playground pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage cats allowed carport courtyard guest parking hot tub

Platinum Service is our standard for delivering positive and enriching living environments in a caring and consistent manner. Living at one of our communities ensure that your experience will be defined by our commitment to Platinum Service. Valley Village is nestled in the midst of the 14 acre Three Rivers Park system and enjoys an enviable location that is just minutes from the bustling activity of Downtown Minneapolis. Now is the time to enjoy living on the amazing Luce Line Regional Bike Trail. Here you can enjoy the Downtown vibe without the price tag. Originally built to meet the housing needs of returning World War II heroes, Valley Village is now home to the next generation! Most of the homes at Valley Village have individual entrances - there are no long hallways here. Activity is the name of the game so enjoy the outdoor pool, balance steps and the picnic and grill areas after your bike ride through beautiful Golden Valley. Plant your dreams in the outdoor garden area and ...