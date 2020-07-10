/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:35 PM
200 Apartments for rent in Golden Valley, MN with washer-dryer
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 08:29pm
18 Units Available
Arcata Apartments
901 Xenia Ave S, Golden Valley, MN
Studio
$1,415
532 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,530
858 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
1083 sqft
This apartment complex features a pool deck with gas grills, outdoor TVs, bocce ball court, and a fire pit. Located five minutes from the heart of Minneapolis and within walking distance of shopping and dining.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
33 Units Available
Talo Apartments
5100 Wayzata Blvd, Golden Valley, MN
Studio
$1,404
585 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,493
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,907
1082 sqft
One-of-a-kind lazy river pool, Swedish sauna, and indoor rock climbing wall highlight the amenities for active residents. Only five minutes to downtown Minneapolis and all it has to offer.
Verified
1 of 50
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
44 Units Available
Liberty Apartments and Townhomes
2448 Winnetka Ave N, Golden Valley, MN
Studio
$1,325
568 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,350
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1186 sqft
New apartments and townhomes between highways 100 and 169, outside of Minneapolis. Residences have wood-style plank flooring, full-size washer and dryer, kitchen island and granite countertops. Community game room, 24-hour gym, business lounge with WiFi.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
14 Units Available
Mallard Creek
8350 Golden Valley Rd, Golden Valley, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,485
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,478
1017 sqft
Conveniently located near I-394 and Brookview Golf Course. Recently renovated units include laundry, carpeting and stainless steel appliances. Community features pool, 24-hour gym, upscale clubhouse and garage for snowy winters.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 10 at 02:59pm
13 Units Available
Hello Apartments
9201 Golden Valley Road, Golden Valley, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,339
572 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
1157 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hello Apartments in Golden Valley. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 13
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
2215 Stroden Cir
2215 Stroden Circle, Golden Valley, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,997
1593 sqft
A spacious townhouse in Golden Valley for $1,997 per month. This home has the appearance of a loft style design and includes 3 bedrooms with an abundance of closet space.
1 of 38
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Cedarhurst
4445 Douglas Avenue
4445 Douglas Avenue, Golden Valley, MN
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
2807 sqft
South Tyrol Hills nestles up to Minneapolis’s Chain of Lakes. A wooded retreat on the outskirts of Dwntwn; walking distance to Theo Wirth/Loppet Trl Center, West End. Convenient 394 and Hwy 100.
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
1220 Lilac Drive N
1220 Lilac Drive North, Golden Valley, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
912 sqft
1220 Lilac Drive N - Unit B Available 09/01/20 Beautiful newly renovated 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom - LIKE NEW CONSTRUCTION! Lower unit in a duplex property in the wonderful Golden Valley! 2 bedroom / 1 bathroom fully updated in 2019; brand new kitchen
1 of 9
Last updated May 2 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
6401 Phoenix St
6401 Phoenix Street, Golden Valley, MN
4 Bedrooms
$2,325
1936 sqft
Available 06/01/19 4BD Renovated Golden Valley Home for Rent - Property Id: 107069 Text the cities you are looking to live in to : (763) 445-9131 and we will send you a list of available homes! Renovated 4 BR/2 Bath home! This wonderful home is in
Results within 1 mile of Golden Valley
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
11 Units Available
Creekside Apartments
200 Nathan Ln N, Plymouth, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,424
885 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,548
1105 sqft
Upscale, smoke-free living. Spacious floor plans, professionally decorated interiors, fabulous club room, state-of-the-art fitness center, underground heated parking and furnished guest suites. Near transit and close to downtown Minneapolis.
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
12 Units Available
The Axis
350 Nathan Ln, Plymouth, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,375
652 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1269 sqft
Upscale living meets easy urban access and the beauty of nature. Luxury apartments feature stainless steel appliances, dishwasher and carpet. Pet-friendly community offers pool, clubhouse and conference room. Close to city shopping and dining.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
21 Units Available
Eliot
Siena Apartment Homes
6800 Cedar Lake Rd S, St. Louis Park, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,520
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,840
1099 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,760
1423 sqft
Luxury community offers tenants gym, courtyard and parking. Units include stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and fireplace. Centrally located in the heart of St. Louis Park, MN, near parks and entertainment.
Verified
1 of 70
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
$
41 Units Available
Robbinsdale
Birdtown Flats
3730 West Broadway, Robbinsdale, MN
Studio
$1,275
532 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,425
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
1138 sqft
Introducing Birdtown Flats, a new community in Robbinsdale, MN offering the ideal lifestyle in the form of studios, one, and two-bedroom apartments for rent! With its convenient location in downtown and a long list of exclusive amenities, our unique
1 of 6
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
Harrison
413 Oliver Ave N
413 North Oliver Avenue, Minneapolis, MN
2 Bedrooms
$995
768 sqft
Charming side by side just off Olsen Memorial Hwy. This unit features granite countertops, newer tile, central air, furnace, and energy efficient windows. It also includes a washer/dryer in unfinished basement with lots of room for storage.
1 of 30
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
852 Trenton Lane N
852 Trenton Lane North, Plymouth, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1325 sqft
Available 9/1/2020. NO PHONE CALLS please - request a showing online. Beautiful, well maintained 2 BR TH in prime Plymouth location. Close to parks, lake, walking trails and shopping.
1 of 22
Last updated July 10 at 04:03pm
1 Unit Available
Robbinsdale
3501 York Avenue North
3501 North York Avenue, Robbinsdale, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1200 sqft
One of a kind 'stone' home on Victory Memorial Drive! Upper level coved ceilings throughout, hardwood floors, fireplace with Italian Marble Hearth in living room, panel doors, large main floor bath, windows galore with views of Victor Memorial
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 04:02pm
1 Unit Available
Bronx Park
2704 Idaho Ave. S
2704 Idaho Avenue South, St. Louis Park, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,395
852 sqft
Nice 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom (full bath with tub/shower) single family house. Perfect alternative to over-priced and crowded apartments and condos in a great location.
1 of 43
Last updated July 10 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
Cleveland
3447 Upton Ave N
3447 North Upton Avenue, Minneapolis, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1250 sqft
Attractive 3 Bedroom Rambler, Ceiling Fans in every room, Tile Kitchen, Tile Bathroom, Jacuzzi, Patio Pavers, Paver Sidewalks, and Driveway....North Memorial Parkway {3} blocks, Public Transportation {2} block, North Memorial Hospital {7} blocks....
Results within 5 miles of Golden Valley
Verified
1 of 87
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
$
54 Units Available
Warehouse District
Solhavn / Soltva / NoLo Flats
602 North 1st St., Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,155
415 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,193
648 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
945 sqft
One- and two-bedroom units located in downtown Minneapolis, close to the Mississippi River and biking trails. Units feature large windows that let through plenty of natural light. Community amenities include a sky lounge.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 10:30pm
19 Units Available
Parkwood Knolls
Oaks Lincoln Apartments
5202 Lincoln Dr, Edina, MN
Studio
$1,097
454 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,287
913 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,539
1236 sqft
Beautifully landscaped community with tempered underground garage, lovely pond, exercise room and pool. Located just off Highway 169 for easy access. Recently updated units with granite counters and steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
$
33 Units Available
North Loop
Junction Flats
643 N 5th St, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,380
526 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,490
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,230
1064 sqft
The Junction Flats apartments are in North Loop in a trendy urban location. Luxuriant common areas. Large open floor plans. Great views of Minneapolis. Light rail down nearby. Close to the Minneapolis entertainment district.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
115 Units Available
Uptown
Daymark Uptown
3014 Holmes Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,079
513 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,504
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,517
1229 sqft
Imagine a newly constructed apartment community in uptown Minneapolis that combines spacious floor plans, upscale amenities, and an ideal location in one of the most walkable parts of the city.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
15 Units Available
Cedar Isles - Dean
Foundry Lake Street
3118 W Lake St, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,419
589 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,651
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,478
1162 sqft
Situated along the Midtown Greenway. Thoughtfully appointed apartments in a community boasting Lake Calhoun views. Amenities include a fitness club, heated swimming pool and rooftop lounge. Residents can relax in the on-site restaurant and bar.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
28 Units Available
West Calhoun
Be @ The Calhoun Greenway
3144 Chowen Ave S, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,465
549 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,488
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,018
1056 sqft
The Calhoun Greenway is a new apartment community for those with an active lifestyle. Located in Uptown Minneapolis, which is typically traffic-free. Features in-unit laundry, patios, and balconies.
