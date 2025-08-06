All apartments in Golden Valley
West End Trails

(612) 712-4006

Property highlights

West End Trails offers a combination of modern living and pet-friendly amenities that residents adore. The community features sleek renovations, including granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, ensuring a comfortable and stylish living environment. Residents appreciate the welcoming atmosphere, highlighted by a quiet neighborhood and friendly neighbors. The strategic location provides convenience with a variety of dining and shopping options nearby, enhancing everyday living. With cats and dogs both warmly welcomed and a fully refundable pet deposit, it's an ideal stay for pet owners. Embrace the opportunity to live in this outstanding property, deeply loved by its residents for its exceptional features and serene vibe.

3 units available
1 Bed • 2 Beds
Location
1500 Douglas Drive North, Golden Valley MN 55422
Amenities
On-site laundry, Granite counters, Dishwasher, Pet friendly, Stainless steel, Gym + more
Price range
$995 - $995 per month
Commute

Price and Availability

Verified by West End Trails 5 HRS ago. Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from West End Trails.

Location

1500 Douglas Drive North, Golden Valley, MN 55422

Amenities

On-site laundry
Granite counters
Dishwasher
Pet friendly
Stainless steel
Gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
gym
cats allowed
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
cc payments
e-payments
online portal
Nestled in the quiet Golden Valley Suburb, this building is conveniently located off Highway 100 and offers residents access to a myriad of dining, shopping, and entertainment options. There is also quick access to downtown Minneapolis, making this the perfect spot for convince and tranquility.

Frequently Asked Questions