1594 73rd 1/2 Ave. NE
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

1594 73rd 1/2 Ave. NE

1594 73 1/2 Avenue Northeast · (612) 481-0820
Location

1594 73 1/2 Avenue Northeast, Fridley, MN 55432
Flanery Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 1 bath, $1495 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,495

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1300 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available 09/01/20 1594 73rd 1/2 Ave. NE - Property Id: 297905

This spacious 1300 sq. ft. 3 bedroom 1 bath duplex sits on a dead end street so privacy is ample! This unit comes complete with a 2 car garage, newer carpet, fresh paint, central air, gas range, deck, in unit washer and dryer and plenty of extra space. Call this place home September 1st for only $1495 per month. Must see to appreciate the cleanliness! Tenant pays gas, electric water and trash. Lawn care and snow removal included. NO PETS! This is a DUPLEX. Not a single family home. 1594 73rd Avenue NE Fridley, MN 55432
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/297905
Property Id 297905

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5847779)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1594 73rd 1/2 Ave. NE have any available units?
1594 73rd 1/2 Ave. NE has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1594 73rd 1/2 Ave. NE have?
Some of 1594 73rd 1/2 Ave. NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1594 73rd 1/2 Ave. NE currently offering any rent specials?
1594 73rd 1/2 Ave. NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1594 73rd 1/2 Ave. NE pet-friendly?
No, 1594 73rd 1/2 Ave. NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fridley.
Does 1594 73rd 1/2 Ave. NE offer parking?
Yes, 1594 73rd 1/2 Ave. NE does offer parking.
Does 1594 73rd 1/2 Ave. NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1594 73rd 1/2 Ave. NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1594 73rd 1/2 Ave. NE have a pool?
No, 1594 73rd 1/2 Ave. NE does not have a pool.
Does 1594 73rd 1/2 Ave. NE have accessible units?
No, 1594 73rd 1/2 Ave. NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1594 73rd 1/2 Ave. NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1594 73rd 1/2 Ave. NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1594 73rd 1/2 Ave. NE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1594 73rd 1/2 Ave. NE has units with air conditioning.
