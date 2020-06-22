Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Available 09/01/20 1594 73rd 1/2 Ave. NE - Property Id: 297905



This spacious 1300 sq. ft. 3 bedroom 1 bath duplex sits on a dead end street so privacy is ample! This unit comes complete with a 2 car garage, newer carpet, fresh paint, central air, gas range, deck, in unit washer and dryer and plenty of extra space. Call this place home September 1st for only $1495 per month. Must see to appreciate the cleanliness! Tenant pays gas, electric water and trash. Lawn care and snow removal included. NO PETS! This is a DUPLEX. Not a single family home. 1594 73rd Avenue NE Fridley, MN 55432

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/297905

Property Id 297905



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5847779)