20506 ERIN COURT

3 BEDROOM 2 CAR ATTACHED GARAGE 1 & 1/2 BATHROOMS - Property Id: 239373



ALL MODERN APPLIANCES, INCLUDING FIREPLACE, WASHER/DRYER, WATER SOFTENER, DISHWASHER, ETC. (CALL 952-881-7725)

LOCATED IN QUITE NEIGHBORHOOD. WATER, SEWER, GARBAGE, SNOW REMOVAL, AND LAWN CARE, ALL INCLUDED IN RENT ($1575/MONTH). TWO CAR ATTACHED GARAGE WITH 1 AND 1/2 BATHROOMS. END UNIT WITH PATIO AREA FOR GRILLING, PATIO FURNITURE, ETC. FRONT LAWN AND PATIO SIDE LAWN AS WELL.

No Dogs Allowed



