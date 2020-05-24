19855 Devrie Path

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher all utils included

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

This beautiful 2185 sq foot 3 bedroom, = office and loft, 3 bath and 3 car gar/sunlight was not cooperating with the photos.

First you are welcomed with a small front porch for your daily tea or coffee. The lower level has upgraded hardwood floors, a formal dining room and office and an open gourmet kitchen and family room. There is a half bath and a mud room off of the garage with a high efficiency washer and dryer.

The upper level has 3 large bedrooms, full bath and an office suite with 5 piece jacuzzi bath and walk-in closet. The is also a loft for extra living space or a second office.

The lower level is a walkout and has some carpet and insulation with a large area for all your storage needs. Tons of sunlight with 2 large windows. The backyard has a view of pond. Flexible move-in w/n 45 days. Call 612-245-0088 for a showing. Application fee and all utilities paid by tenants. Professionally managed by licensed Realtor.