All apartments in Farmington
Find more places like 19855 Devrie Path.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Farmington, MN
/
19855 Devrie Path
Last updated May 24 2020 at 7:35 AM

19855 Devrie Path

19855 Devrie Path · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Farmington
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Cheap Places
See all

Location

19855 Devrie Path, Farmington, MN 55024

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
all utils included
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
This beautiful 2185 sq foot 3 bedroom, = office and loft, 3 bath and 3 car gar/sunlight was not cooperating with the photos.
First you are welcomed with a small front porch for your daily tea or coffee. The lower level has upgraded hardwood floors, a formal dining room and office and an open gourmet kitchen and family room. There is a half bath and a mud room off of the garage with a high efficiency washer and dryer.
The upper level has 3 large bedrooms, full bath and an office suite with 5 piece jacuzzi bath and walk-in closet. The is also a loft for extra living space or a second office.
The lower level is a walkout and has some carpet and insulation with a large area for all your storage needs. Tons of sunlight with 2 large windows. The backyard has a view of pond. Flexible move-in w/n 45 days. Call 612-245-0088 for a showing. Application fee and all utilities paid by tenants. Professionally managed by licensed Realtor.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19855 Devrie Path have any available units?
19855 Devrie Path doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Farmington, MN.
What amenities does 19855 Devrie Path have?
Some of 19855 Devrie Path's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19855 Devrie Path currently offering any rent specials?
19855 Devrie Path is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19855 Devrie Path pet-friendly?
No, 19855 Devrie Path is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Farmington.
Does 19855 Devrie Path offer parking?
Yes, 19855 Devrie Path offers parking.
Does 19855 Devrie Path have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19855 Devrie Path offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19855 Devrie Path have a pool?
Yes, 19855 Devrie Path has a pool.
Does 19855 Devrie Path have accessible units?
No, 19855 Devrie Path does not have accessible units.
Does 19855 Devrie Path have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19855 Devrie Path has units with dishwashers.
Does 19855 Devrie Path have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 19855 Devrie Path has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Farmington 1 BedroomsFarmington Apartments with Garage
Farmington Apartments with Hardwood FloorsFarmington Cheap Places
Farmington Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MN
Eagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNApple Valley, MNRichfield, MNHudson, WIVadnais Heights, MNMendota Heights, MNWaconia, MNFalcon Heights, MNWaseca, MN
Excelsior, MNRogers, MNSt. Anthony, MNVictoria, MNAlbertville, MNSt. Bonifacius, MNHugo, MNNew Richmond, WISomerset, WIForest Lake, MNSouth St. Paul, MNCottage Grove, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Hennepin Technical CollegeMetropolitan State University
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities