All apartments in Edina
Find more places like 7300 York Avenue S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Edina, MN
/
7300 York Avenue S
Last updated December 4 2019 at 3:49 AM

7300 York Avenue S

7300 York Avenue South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Edina
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

7300 York Avenue South, Edina, MN 55435
Edinborough

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
Nice and bright main level condo in Edina Place with southern exposure. Edina Place sits on nine acres of mature trees and gardens, and features a swimming pool, gas grills, furnished patio areas, and party room with kitchenette, pool table + WIFI. Rent includes heat, cable TV, water, trash, parking and outside maintenance. Great location - close to Galleria, Southdale, France Avenue, trails, Centennial Lakes Park, and all the fun Edina has to offer! One underground heated parking space and laundry located directly across from unit. Owner is a licensed Realtor.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7300 York Avenue S have any available units?
7300 York Avenue S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Edina, MN.
What amenities does 7300 York Avenue S have?
Some of 7300 York Avenue S's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7300 York Avenue S currently offering any rent specials?
7300 York Avenue S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7300 York Avenue S pet-friendly?
No, 7300 York Avenue S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Edina.
Does 7300 York Avenue S offer parking?
Yes, 7300 York Avenue S offers parking.
Does 7300 York Avenue S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7300 York Avenue S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7300 York Avenue S have a pool?
Yes, 7300 York Avenue S has a pool.
Does 7300 York Avenue S have accessible units?
No, 7300 York Avenue S does not have accessible units.
Does 7300 York Avenue S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7300 York Avenue S has units with dishwashers.
Does 7300 York Avenue S have units with air conditioning?
No, 7300 York Avenue S does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Oaks Lincoln Townhomes
5200 Lincoln Dr
Edina, MN 55436
Oaks Vernon Apartments
5400 Vernon Ave S
Edina, MN 55436
Oaks Braemar
7150 Cahill Rd
Edina, MN 55439
Nolan Mains
3945 Market St
Edina, MN 55424
71 France
7161 France Ave S
Edina, MN 55435
Cornelia Place
4025 W 65th St
Edina, MN 55435
Oaks Lincoln Apartments
5202 Lincoln Dr
Edina, MN 55436
The Durham
7201 York Ave S
Edina, MN 55435

Similar Pages

Edina 1 BedroomsEdina 2 Bedrooms
Edina Apartments with BalconyEdina Cheap Places
Edina Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MN
Woodbury, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNApple Valley, MN
Richfield, MNGolden Valley, MNBrooklyn Center, MNChaska, MNNew Hope, MNInver Grove Heights, MNNew Brighton, MNBlaine, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Southdale
Promenade

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Hennepin Technical CollegeMetropolitan State University
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities