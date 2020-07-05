7300 York Avenue S

Amenities

Nice and bright main level condo in Edina Place with southern exposure. Edina Place sits on nine acres of mature trees and gardens, and features a swimming pool, gas grills, furnished patio areas, and party room with kitchenette, pool table + WIFI. Rent includes heat, cable TV, water, trash, parking and outside maintenance. Great location - close to Galleria, Southdale, France Avenue, trails, Centennial Lakes Park, and all the fun Edina has to offer! One underground heated parking space and laundry located directly across from unit. Owner is a licensed Realtor.