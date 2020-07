Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony stainless steel bathtub carpet ice maker oven range recently renovated refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities business center car wash area elevator 24hr gym on-site laundry parking pool putting green bbq/grill internet access package receiving sauna tennis court volleyball court cats allowed garage 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance bike storage clubhouse courtyard guest parking lobby online portal

Get set for high-rise living and top-notch shopping. To Minneapolis in minutes and Southdale in seconds.



The ever-rated "best intersection in the Twin Cities" 50th and France is just a few miles north and provides endless entertainment and nightlife opportunities. Fairview Southdale clinics and hospitals are easily accessible along with many of the award-winning schools in the Edina school district.



The Edina Towers is an incredible value in one of the most sought after cities in the metro area.