6825 Sally Lane

Another listing from Nicolas @ Renters Warehouse!! Beautiful Executive Home, 4 Bedrooms, 4 Bathroom Home in a Great neighborhood in Edina, One level Home, with Full Finished Basement. Main level Has 3 Bedrooms, Living room, Family room, Kitchen, 2 Bathrooms Basement has 1 Room Living room, Storage space, 4 car garage, Big size Fenced backyard, Deck on back side of house, with a great school district More then 4200sqft, Tenant is responsible for Electric/Gas/Water Bill.(RENT: $3500) (SECURITY DEPOSIT: &3500) (Lease Admin Fee: $150) ($7 monthly processing/reporting fee) To schedule your showing please EMAIL or text 612-578-8598!! Owner is Not enrolled in Section 8