Last updated May 28 2020 at 12:46 AM

6825 Sally Lane

6825 Sally Lane · (612) 578-8598
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6825 Sally Lane, Edina, MN 55439
Indian Trails

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentbits

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 4200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
gym
parking
pool
garage
Another listing from Nicolas @ Renters Warehouse!! Beautiful Executive Home, 4 Bedrooms, 4 Bathroom Home in a Great neighborhood in Edina, One level Home, with Full Finished Basement. Main level Has 3 Bedrooms, Living room, Family room, Kitchen, 2 Bathrooms Basement has 1 Room Living room, Storage space, 4 car garage, Big size Fenced backyard, Deck on back side of house, with a great school district More then 4200sqft, Tenant is responsible for Electric/Gas/Water Bill.(RENT: $3500) (SECURITY DEPOSIT: &3500) (Lease Admin Fee: $150) ($7 monthly processing/reporting fee) To schedule your showing please EMAIL or text 612-578-8598!! Owner is Not enrolled in Section 8

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6825 Sally Lane have any available units?
6825 Sally Lane has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6825 Sally Lane have?
Some of 6825 Sally Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6825 Sally Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6825 Sally Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6825 Sally Lane pet-friendly?
No, 6825 Sally Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Edina.
Does 6825 Sally Lane offer parking?
Yes, 6825 Sally Lane does offer parking.
Does 6825 Sally Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6825 Sally Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6825 Sally Lane have a pool?
Yes, 6825 Sally Lane has a pool.
Does 6825 Sally Lane have accessible units?
No, 6825 Sally Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6825 Sally Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 6825 Sally Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6825 Sally Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 6825 Sally Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
