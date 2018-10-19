Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly gym on-site laundry parking pool racquetball court garage internet access tennis court dogs allowed

6670 Vernon Ave S #211 Available 07/01/20 Renovated 3 Bed & 2 Bath in Edina - Recently renovated 3 Bedroom & 2 bath is quiet Edina locale.



Brand new spacious kitchen! Breakfast bar, newer appliances and tons of cabinet space. Updated tile flooring & Newer carpet. Big open living/dining room. Bedrooms with plenty of space. Master has own full bath and large walk-in closet. 2 balconies overlooking scenic wooded area 1 off of the living area, 1 off 3rd bedroom.



Garage parking spot included plus plenty of outdoor parking. Indoor & outdoor pools, racquetball court, tennis courts, exercise room.



1 Cat allowed per association by-laws



Centrally located in lovely southwest Edina location, you will be close to it all. Easy access to parks and trails. An easy trip downVernon and you have Jerrys Grocery, hardware, Walgreens, and restaurants at your fingertips. Within a 10 minute drive you will have access to all the nightlife and shopping at 50th and France as well as the Eden Prairie Center, Costco and more. Not to mention the easy access to major highways such as 494, 169, 212, 62 and 100 will allow you to get wherever you may need to go in the Twin Cities.



$150 per month utility fee which includes all utilities - heat, AC, electricity, water/trash and basic cable and high speed internet. Tenants may have to set up their own cable/internet.



Due to Covid-19 please view supplemental video as we are unable to conduct in-person showings of occupied units. Thank you!



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE3942580)