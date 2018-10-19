All apartments in Edina
Edina, MN
6670 Vernon Ave S #211
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

6670 Vernon Ave S #211

6670 Vernon Avenue · (651) 964-3812
Location

6670 Vernon Avenue, Edina, MN 55436
Londonderry

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 6670 Vernon Ave S #211 · Avail. Jul 1

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1421 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
racquetball court
garage
internet access
tennis court
dogs allowed
6670 Vernon Ave S #211 Available 07/01/20 Renovated 3 Bed & 2 Bath in Edina - Recently renovated 3 Bedroom & 2 bath is quiet Edina locale.

Brand new spacious kitchen! Breakfast bar, newer appliances and tons of cabinet space. Updated tile flooring & Newer carpet. Big open living/dining room. Bedrooms with plenty of space. Master has own full bath and large walk-in closet. 2 balconies overlooking scenic wooded area 1 off of the living area, 1 off 3rd bedroom.

Garage parking spot included plus plenty of outdoor parking. Indoor & outdoor pools, racquetball court, tennis courts, exercise room.

1 Cat allowed per association by-laws

Centrally located in lovely southwest Edina location, you will be close to it all. Easy access to parks and trails. An easy trip downVernon and you have Jerrys Grocery, hardware, Walgreens, and restaurants at your fingertips. Within a 10 minute drive you will have access to all the nightlife and shopping at 50th and France as well as the Eden Prairie Center, Costco and more. Not to mention the easy access to major highways such as 494, 169, 212, 62 and 100 will allow you to get wherever you may need to go in the Twin Cities.

$150 per month utility fee which includes all utilities - heat, AC, electricity, water/trash and basic cable and high speed internet. Tenants may have to set up their own cable/internet.

Due to Covid-19 please view supplemental video as we are unable to conduct in-person showings of occupied units. Thank you!

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE3942580)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6670 Vernon Ave S #211 have any available units?
6670 Vernon Ave S #211 has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6670 Vernon Ave S #211 have?
Some of 6670 Vernon Ave S #211's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6670 Vernon Ave S #211 currently offering any rent specials?
6670 Vernon Ave S #211 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6670 Vernon Ave S #211 pet-friendly?
Yes, 6670 Vernon Ave S #211 is pet friendly.
Does 6670 Vernon Ave S #211 offer parking?
Yes, 6670 Vernon Ave S #211 does offer parking.
Does 6670 Vernon Ave S #211 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6670 Vernon Ave S #211 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6670 Vernon Ave S #211 have a pool?
Yes, 6670 Vernon Ave S #211 has a pool.
Does 6670 Vernon Ave S #211 have accessible units?
No, 6670 Vernon Ave S #211 does not have accessible units.
Does 6670 Vernon Ave S #211 have units with dishwashers?
No, 6670 Vernon Ave S #211 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6670 Vernon Ave S #211 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6670 Vernon Ave S #211 has units with air conditioning.
