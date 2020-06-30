6508 Parnell Avenue

Amenities

Beautiful 4 Bedroom Home for Rent in Edina! - Welcome home to this thoughtfully redesigned soft contemporary displaying optimal design in vaults, expansive windows & skylights drenching each spacious room in natural light. Soaring 2-sty foyer opens to airy living rm, 2 main lvl beds & beautiful full tiled bath w/dual vanity granite top. Fantastic loft area shares upper lvl w/private owners suite boasting two-sided marble fplc, walk-in closet & breathtaking full bath w/floating dual sink honed granite vanity, air-jetted tub & huge tiled shower. Informal living areas flow generously into a clean & crisp center island kit w/maple cabinetry, granite/Corian counters & high-end stainless appls. Fantastic knotty pine sunroom addition in 2000 overlooks an idyllic bkyd landscape, flagstone patio & deck. Current owner remodeled/updated every inch in recent years: maple hwfs, oak wdwk, windows/skylights/sliders, interior paint/ceilings, baths. Walk Lake Cornelia trails to Rosland Pk & aquatic center; mins to Edina shops/grocery/restaurants. For more info call Mark Brattvet at 612-701-4375



(RLNE5316801)