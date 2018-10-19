Rent Calculator
6312 Barrie Rd
Last updated July 9 2019 at 7:14 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6312 Barrie Rd
6312 Barrie Road
·
No Longer Available
Location
6312 Barrie Road, Edina, MN 55435
Southdale
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
garage
pet friendly
dogs allowed
$1300.00/mo, $1300.00 security deposit. Cable, heat, gas and water are included. Everything is updated.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6312 Barrie Rd have any available units?
6312 Barrie Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Edina, MN
.
What amenities does 6312 Barrie Rd have?
Some of 6312 Barrie Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6312 Barrie Rd currently offering any rent specials?
6312 Barrie Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6312 Barrie Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 6312 Barrie Rd is pet friendly.
Does 6312 Barrie Rd offer parking?
Yes, 6312 Barrie Rd offers parking.
Does 6312 Barrie Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6312 Barrie Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6312 Barrie Rd have a pool?
No, 6312 Barrie Rd does not have a pool.
Does 6312 Barrie Rd have accessible units?
No, 6312 Barrie Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 6312 Barrie Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6312 Barrie Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 6312 Barrie Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6312 Barrie Rd has units with air conditioning.
