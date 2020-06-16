6004 Beard Avenue South

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court parking garage tennis court

Lovely single-family home on a private lot in Edina. Quiet family neighborhood; double attached garage; two fireplaces (main floor living room and family room). Formal dining room, large living room, walk-out level family room, and large deck. Three bedrooms on main floor; lots of storage, dishwasher, washer and dryer. Hardwood floors in living room, dining room, and all bedrooms. Award winning Edina SchoolsCornelia Elementary, South View Middle, Edina High. Lovely park two blocks away with soccer, basketball, ice and open space. Close to Southdale and Crosstown. No smoking.