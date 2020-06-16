All apartments in Edina
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:08 AM

6004 Beard Avenue South

6004 Beard Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

6004 Beard Avenue South, Edina, MN 55410
Strachauer Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Lovely single-family home on a private lot in Edina. Quiet family neighborhood; double attached garage; two fireplaces (main floor living room and family room). Formal dining room, large living room, walk-out level family room, and large deck. Three bedrooms on main floor; lots of storage, dishwasher, washer and dryer. Hardwood floors in living room, dining room, and all bedrooms. Award winning Edina SchoolsCornelia Elementary, South View Middle, Edina High. Lovely park two blocks away with soccer, basketball, ice and open space. Close to Southdale and Crosstown. No smoking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6004 Beard Avenue South have any available units?
6004 Beard Avenue South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Edina, MN.
What amenities does 6004 Beard Avenue South have?
Some of 6004 Beard Avenue South's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6004 Beard Avenue South currently offering any rent specials?
6004 Beard Avenue South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6004 Beard Avenue South pet-friendly?
No, 6004 Beard Avenue South is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Edina.
Does 6004 Beard Avenue South offer parking?
Yes, 6004 Beard Avenue South offers parking.
Does 6004 Beard Avenue South have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6004 Beard Avenue South offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6004 Beard Avenue South have a pool?
No, 6004 Beard Avenue South does not have a pool.
Does 6004 Beard Avenue South have accessible units?
No, 6004 Beard Avenue South does not have accessible units.
Does 6004 Beard Avenue South have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6004 Beard Avenue South has units with dishwashers.
Does 6004 Beard Avenue South have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6004 Beard Avenue South has units with air conditioning.
