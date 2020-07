Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard elevator gym parking pool bbq/grill package receiving cats allowed accessible garage 24hr maintenance e-payments fire pit guest suite hot tub internet access media room online portal putting green

Cascade at Town Center are luxury apartments located in the heart of Eden Prairie. Cascade at Town Center is a new urban community that is active and residents are proud to call home. We offer convertible flats, 1 bedroom, 2 bedroom, 2 bedroom + den and 3 bedroom apartment homes. Our newly renovated apartment homes include: stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, new flooring and more! Cascade at Town Center is conveniently located near Interstate 494, Highway 62 and Eden Prairie Center. Enjoy shopping, dining and entertainment, just footsteps away!