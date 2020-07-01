9381 Amsden Way

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 on-site laundry parking pool garage tennis court

Well maintained 2-story home with tons of space! Beautiful arches add to the architectural interest of this home. The main floor offers a formal living and dining room, an office or guest room, bathroom and a family room with vaulted ceilings and wood beams along with a wood burning fireplace and two sets of sliding doors, one leading to a 3-season porch . The kitchen is spacious and offers a lot of countertop space and cabinets along with an eat-in area with sliding doors to the great backyard. The upstairs has a full guess bath and three bedrooms, including a large master with a skylight, and a private 3/4 master bathroom and walk-in closet. The lower level has two more non-conforming bedrooms, bathroom and tons of storage space. Two car attached garage. Gorgeous backyard with large patio area and deck with privacy wall and some built-in seating. This home is part of an association with amenities include a large swimming beach and swimming pool, tennis courts and a party room. beach swimming area and diving. http://www.preserveassociation.com/

Eden Prairie School District.



If you would like to watch Michael's virtual tour watch it here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HpIrRSeQL34



LEASE TERMS:

$2495 Security Deposit. Seeking a 12 month lease term or longer. Tenant is responsible for all utilities as well as snow and lawn care. Dogs accepted based on owner's approval and with a $300 non-refundable pet fee. This home does not qualify for section 8.



Rental Screening Guidelines:

Background and Credit Checks are conducted on all adults

Income of 3x the monthly rent or more

Credit score of 600 or higher (under 600 can be considered with a double deposit)

No felonies or violence related criminal convictions

No previous evictions



The criteria above are not all inclusive and other factors may apply, it is only meant to be a guideline.

Great Family Home with 3-Season Porch.