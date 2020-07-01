All apartments in Eden Prairie
Last updated April 1 2020 at 4:31 AM

9381 Amsden Way

9381 Amsden Way · No Longer Available
Location

9381 Amsden Way, Eden Prairie, MN 55347

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Well maintained 2-story home with tons of space! Beautiful arches add to the architectural interest of this home. The main floor offers a formal living and dining room, an office or guest room, bathroom and a family room with vaulted ceilings and wood beams along with a wood burning fireplace and two sets of sliding doors, one leading to a 3-season porch . The kitchen is spacious and offers a lot of countertop space and cabinets along with an eat-in area with sliding doors to the great backyard. The upstairs has a full guess bath and three bedrooms, including a large master with a skylight, and a private 3/4 master bathroom and walk-in closet. The lower level has two more non-conforming bedrooms, bathroom and tons of storage space. Two car attached garage. Gorgeous backyard with large patio area and deck with privacy wall and some built-in seating. This home is part of an association with amenities include a large swimming beach and swimming pool, tennis courts and a party room. beach swimming area and diving. http://www.preserveassociation.com/
Eden Prairie School District.

If you would like to watch Michael's virtual tour watch it here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HpIrRSeQL34

LEASE TERMS:
$2495 Security Deposit. Seeking a 12 month lease term or longer. Tenant is responsible for all utilities as well as snow and lawn care. Dogs accepted based on owner's approval and with a $300 non-refundable pet fee. This home does not qualify for section 8.

Rental Screening Guidelines:
Background and Credit Checks are conducted on all adults
Income of 3x the monthly rent or more
Credit score of 600 or higher (under 600 can be considered with a double deposit)
No felonies or violence related criminal convictions
No previous evictions

The criteria above are not all inclusive and other factors may apply, it is only meant to be a guideline.
Great Family Home with 3-Season Porch.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9381 Amsden Way have any available units?
9381 Amsden Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Eden Prairie, MN.
How much is rent in Eden Prairie, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Eden Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 9381 Amsden Way have?
Some of 9381 Amsden Way's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9381 Amsden Way currently offering any rent specials?
9381 Amsden Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9381 Amsden Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 9381 Amsden Way is pet friendly.
Does 9381 Amsden Way offer parking?
Yes, 9381 Amsden Way offers parking.
Does 9381 Amsden Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9381 Amsden Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9381 Amsden Way have a pool?
Yes, 9381 Amsden Way has a pool.
Does 9381 Amsden Way have accessible units?
No, 9381 Amsden Way does not have accessible units.
Does 9381 Amsden Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9381 Amsden Way has units with dishwashers.

