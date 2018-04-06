All apartments in Eden Prairie
Last updated October 15 2019

8289 Kimball Drive

8289 Kimball Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8289 Kimball Drive, Eden Prairie, MN 55347

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
Available October 15th! High demand EP location. This move-in ready 2Bed/2Bath end unit townhome is located at the end of the development adjacent to Miller Park. Quick access to walking trails and Mitchell Lake. Spacious living room with vaulted ceilings and gas fireplace, open kitchen and dining area that walks out a private patio overlooking wooded area. The upper-level houses two bedrooms, one being the master with walk-in closet, full bath, and a large loft, Attached 2 car garage. Water, sewer, trash, lawn care, and snow removal included. Tenant is responsible for electric and gas. Solid rental history. ($150 admin fee $7 P&R fee) (Rent: $1595 Security Deposit: $1595) (PETS: Dog/Cat considered with additional pet deposit. No aggressive breeds) Schedule all showings online.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

