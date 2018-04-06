8289 Kimball Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

Available October 15th! High demand EP location. This move-in ready 2Bed/2Bath end unit townhome is located at the end of the development adjacent to Miller Park. Quick access to walking trails and Mitchell Lake. Spacious living room with vaulted ceilings and gas fireplace, open kitchen and dining area that walks out a private patio overlooking wooded area. The upper-level houses two bedrooms, one being the master with walk-in closet, full bath, and a large loft, Attached 2 car garage. Water, sewer, trash, lawn care, and snow removal included. Tenant is responsible for electric and gas. Solid rental history. ($150 admin fee $7 P&R fee) (Rent: $1595 Security Deposit: $1595) (PETS: Dog/Cat considered with additional pet deposit. No aggressive breeds) Schedule all showings online.