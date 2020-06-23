All apartments in Eden Prairie
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6567 Regency Lane

6567 Regency Ln · No Longer Available
Location

6567 Regency Ln, Eden Prairie, MN 55344

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
garage
Rare Rental Opportunity!! 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom town home in high demand development. Come home to this beautiful home featuring hardwood floors, a master suite, and private patio. Kitchen features granite counters, stainless appliances, modern lighting, breakfast bar, and separate dining room. Enjoy shared amenities including a pool, exercise room, and entertainment space. Rent includes lawn care, snow removal, trash, basic cable, access to pool, exercise room and party room. Close to walking trails, parks and more. Call 651-491-8005 For your private showing. This property is Available for April 1st.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6567 Regency Lane have any available units?
6567 Regency Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Eden Prairie, MN.
How much is rent in Eden Prairie, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Eden Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 6567 Regency Lane have?
Some of 6567 Regency Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6567 Regency Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6567 Regency Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6567 Regency Lane pet-friendly?
No, 6567 Regency Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Eden Prairie.
Does 6567 Regency Lane offer parking?
Yes, 6567 Regency Lane offers parking.
Does 6567 Regency Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6567 Regency Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6567 Regency Lane have a pool?
Yes, 6567 Regency Lane has a pool.
Does 6567 Regency Lane have accessible units?
No, 6567 Regency Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6567 Regency Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6567 Regency Lane has units with dishwashers.
