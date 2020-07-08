All apartments in Eden Prairie
Last updated November 5 2019 at 11:04 AM

17492 Pond Cir

17492 Pond Circle · No Longer Available
Location

17492 Pond Circle, Eden Prairie, MN 55346

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
playground
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
guest parking
tennis court
Wonderful 2BD, 2BA property in a tremendous and quiet location - walk to Round Lake Park and Eden Prairie High School. Open layout in a private setting. Enjoy two bedroom suites, updated flooring, washer & dryer included, attached garage, and abundant guest parking. Round Lake Park boasts a paved trail system, swimming beach, splash pad, tennis courts, and playground. Many updates with new paint through out the property!

Rent include
Water
Garbage
Snow removal
Lawn care
Gas

for more information please call or text to 615-892-8567

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

