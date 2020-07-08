17492 Pond Cir

Amenities
Wonderful 2BD, 2BA property in a tremendous and quiet location - walk to Round Lake Park and Eden Prairie High School. Open layout in a private setting. Enjoy two bedroom suites, updated flooring, washer & dryer included, attached garage, and abundant guest parking. Round Lake Park boasts a paved trail system, swimming beach, splash pad, tennis courts, and playground. Many updates with new paint through out the property!
Rent include
Water
Garbage
Snow removal
Lawn care
Gas
for more information please call or text to 615-892-8567