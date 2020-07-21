All apartments in Eden Prairie
Last updated July 27 2019 at 5:34 PM

14288 Bedford Drive

14288 Bedford Drive · No Longer Available
Location

14288 Bedford Drive, Eden Prairie, MN 55346

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
gym
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
pet friendly
Available August 1st! Located in the perfect Eden Prairie location between 212 and 62. There are lakes, trails, parks, restaurants, and shopping just blocks away. This 2Bed/2.5bath townhome offers, high ceiling, skylights, loft, and private patio. The main level houses the laundry, eat-in kitchen, living room, dining area with access to the rear patio. The upper-level houses, the loft great for a home office, two bedrooms including master with ensuite bath and walk-in closet. 1 car garage. Guest parking. Trash, lawn and snow removal included! Tenants are responsible for water, electric, gas. No prior UD's. This property is not approved for section 8. (Rent:$1450) (Security Deposit: $1450) (One Time Lease Admin Fee: $150) (PETS: Cats/Small Dog considered with an additional deposit) To schedule a showing please EMAIL!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14288 Bedford Drive have any available units?
14288 Bedford Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Eden Prairie, MN.
How much is rent in Eden Prairie, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Eden Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 14288 Bedford Drive have?
Some of 14288 Bedford Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14288 Bedford Drive currently offering any rent specials?
14288 Bedford Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14288 Bedford Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 14288 Bedford Drive is pet friendly.
Does 14288 Bedford Drive offer parking?
Yes, 14288 Bedford Drive offers parking.
Does 14288 Bedford Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14288 Bedford Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14288 Bedford Drive have a pool?
Yes, 14288 Bedford Drive has a pool.
Does 14288 Bedford Drive have accessible units?
No, 14288 Bedford Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 14288 Bedford Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 14288 Bedford Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
