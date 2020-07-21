14288 Bedford Drive

Amenities
Available August 1st! Located in the perfect Eden Prairie location between 212 and 62. There are lakes, trails, parks, restaurants, and shopping just blocks away. This 2Bed/2.5bath townhome offers, high ceiling, skylights, loft, and private patio. The main level houses the laundry, eat-in kitchen, living room, dining area with access to the rear patio. The upper-level houses, the loft great for a home office, two bedrooms including master with ensuite bath and walk-in closet. 1 car garage. Guest parking. Trash, lawn and snow removal included! Tenants are responsible for water, electric, gas. No prior UD's. This property is not approved for section 8. (Rent:$1450) (Security Deposit: $1450) (One Time Lease Admin Fee: $150) (PETS: Cats/Small Dog considered with an additional deposit) To schedule a showing please EMAIL!!