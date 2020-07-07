13718 Anderson Lakes Parkway

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage guest parking

Two story end unit on open area, great area for frisbee or kids. Vaulted living room with gas fireplace. Center island kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Opens to dining area with sliding glass door to patio. Main floor laundry room. Master suite with walkin closet & walkthru bath.Good size second bedroom. Both with new carpet. Loft area overlooking living room. Oversized 2 car garage. Adjacent visitor parking. On private dead end street for 4 units. Located 1 mile from the SW Transit Station. Easy access to Eden Prairie Mall.