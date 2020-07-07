All apartments in Eden Prairie
Home
/
Eden Prairie, MN
/
13718 Anderson Lakes Parkway
Last updated December 3 2019 at 4:25 PM

13718 Anderson Lakes Parkway

13718 Anderson Lakes Parkway · No Longer Available
Location

13718 Anderson Lakes Parkway, Eden Prairie, MN 55344

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
guest parking
Two story end unit on open area, great area for frisbee or kids. Vaulted living room with gas fireplace. Center island kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Opens to dining area with sliding glass door to patio. Main floor laundry room. Master suite with walkin closet & walkthru bath.Good size second bedroom. Both with new carpet. Loft area overlooking living room. Oversized 2 car garage. Adjacent visitor parking. On private dead end street for 4 units. Located 1 mile from the SW Transit Station. Easy access to Eden Prairie Mall.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13718 Anderson Lakes Parkway have any available units?
13718 Anderson Lakes Parkway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Eden Prairie, MN.
How much is rent in Eden Prairie, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Eden Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 13718 Anderson Lakes Parkway have?
Some of 13718 Anderson Lakes Parkway's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13718 Anderson Lakes Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
13718 Anderson Lakes Parkway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13718 Anderson Lakes Parkway pet-friendly?
No, 13718 Anderson Lakes Parkway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Eden Prairie.
Does 13718 Anderson Lakes Parkway offer parking?
Yes, 13718 Anderson Lakes Parkway offers parking.
Does 13718 Anderson Lakes Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13718 Anderson Lakes Parkway offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13718 Anderson Lakes Parkway have a pool?
No, 13718 Anderson Lakes Parkway does not have a pool.
Does 13718 Anderson Lakes Parkway have accessible units?
No, 13718 Anderson Lakes Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 13718 Anderson Lakes Parkway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13718 Anderson Lakes Parkway has units with dishwashers.

