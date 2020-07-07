13718 Anderson Lakes Parkway

Amenities
Two story end unit on open area, great area for frisbee or kids. Vaulted living room with gas fireplace. Center island kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Opens to dining area with sliding glass door to patio. Main floor laundry room. Master suite with walkin closet & walkthru bath.Good size second bedroom. Both with new carpet. Loft area overlooking living room. Oversized 2 car garage. Adjacent visitor parking. On private dead end street for 4 units. Located 1 mile from the SW Transit Station. Easy access to Eden Prairie Mall.