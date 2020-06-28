11006 Lexington Dr

Amenities
Available NOW!
Welcome home to this great 3 BR/2 BA townhome available now in highly desirable Eden Prairie!
This end-unit townhome is located in a fabulous location, close to tons of shopping, dining, entertainment, and easy freeway access for your daily commute!
The home has been freshly painted, and offers a spacious living room with fireplace,
open kitchen which leads to a private patio and also has a convenient half bath!
The upper level has three good-sized bedrooms, freshly painted, a full bath, and upper-level laundry!
Pet policy: Bring your pet! One pet allowed, dog or cat, under 50 pounds. $300 (refundable) pet deposit, and $50 pet rent per month. Breed restrictions may apply.
Water, sewer, trash, lawn care and snow removal all INCLUDED in rent!
Rental requirements:
This property does not participate in rental subsidy programs
No smoking
Max 4 of occupants
Two-car garage
Income must be 3x the amount of rent
No evictions
No criminal history
Good rental history
Application fee is $40 per adult
