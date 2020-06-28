11006 Lexington Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Open House on Sunday, September 8th, from 1:00 - 2:00!



Available NOW!



Welcome home to this great 3 BR/2 BA townhome available now in highly desirable Eden Prairie!



This end-unit townhome is located in a fabulous location, close to tons of shopping, dining, entertainment, and easy freeway access for your daily commute!



The home has been freshly painted, and offers a spacious living room with fireplace,

open kitchen which leads to a private patio and also has a convenient half bath!



The upper level has three good-sized bedrooms, freshly painted, a full bath, and upper-level laundry!



Pet policy: Bring your pet! One pet allowed, dog or cat, under 50 pounds. $300 (refundable) pet deposit, and $50 pet rent per month. Breed restrictions may apply.



Water, sewer, trash, lawn care and snow removal all INCLUDED in rent!



Rental requirements:



This property does not participate in rental subsidy programs

One pet is okay!

No smoking

Max 4 of occupants

Two-car garage



Income must be 3x the amount of rent

No evictions

No criminal history

Good rental history

Application fee is $40 per adult



Visit www.tchomerental.com to apply or TEXT Shelly at 952-486-9478 with questions or to set up a showing