Home
/
Eden Prairie, MN
/
11006 Lexington Dr
Last updated September 12 2019 at 7:44 AM

11006 Lexington Dr

11006 Lexington Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location

11006 Lexington Dr, Eden Prairie, MN 55344

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Open House on Sunday, September 8th, from 1:00 - 2:00!

Available NOW!

Welcome home to this great 3 BR/2 BA townhome available now in highly desirable Eden Prairie!

This end-unit townhome is located in a fabulous location, close to tons of shopping, dining, entertainment, and easy freeway access for your daily commute!

The home has been freshly painted, and offers a spacious living room with fireplace,
open kitchen which leads to a private patio and also has a convenient half bath!

The upper level has three good-sized bedrooms, freshly painted, a full bath, and upper-level laundry!

Pet policy: Bring your pet! One pet allowed, dog or cat, under 50 pounds. $300 (refundable) pet deposit, and $50 pet rent per month. Breed restrictions may apply.

Water, sewer, trash, lawn care and snow removal all INCLUDED in rent!

Rental requirements:

This property does not participate in rental subsidy programs
One pet is okay!
No smoking
Max 4 of occupants
Available NOW!
Two-car garage

Income must be 3x the amount of rent
No evictions
No criminal history
Good rental history
Application fee is $40 per adult

Visit www.tchomerental.com to apply or TEXT Shelly at 952-486-9478 with questions or to set up a showing

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11006 Lexington Dr have any available units?
11006 Lexington Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Eden Prairie, MN.
How much is rent in Eden Prairie, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Eden Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 11006 Lexington Dr have?
Some of 11006 Lexington Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11006 Lexington Dr currently offering any rent specials?
11006 Lexington Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11006 Lexington Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 11006 Lexington Dr is pet friendly.
Does 11006 Lexington Dr offer parking?
Yes, 11006 Lexington Dr offers parking.
Does 11006 Lexington Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11006 Lexington Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11006 Lexington Dr have a pool?
No, 11006 Lexington Dr does not have a pool.
Does 11006 Lexington Dr have accessible units?
No, 11006 Lexington Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 11006 Lexington Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11006 Lexington Dr has units with dishwashers.
