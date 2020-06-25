All apartments in Eden Prairie
10842 Lexington Drive
Last updated May 28 2019 at 5:53 PM

10842 Lexington Drive

10842 Lexington Drive
Location

10842 Lexington Drive, Eden Prairie, MN 55344

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Well maintained 2-bedroom townhouse located in quiet neighborhood, within walking distance to Eden Prairie shopping center. Centrally located next to major highways 494 and 212. Eat-in kitchen opens to the spacious living room with fireplace and walks out to private patio. Master bedroom features a large walk-in closet as well as a walk-thru bathroom. Large loft area on upper level great for home office or extra living space. Laundry room with front load washer and dryer in the unit on upper level. Two car garage attached. Eden Prairie school district. Rent includes water, sewer, lawn, and snow removal. Tenants responsible for $50 move-in fee. 1 small dog considered with additional deposit/pet rent. This home is not approved for section 8.(Application fee $55 per adult) (Monthly rent $1600 + $7 processing and reporting fee) Renters Insurance required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10842 Lexington Drive have any available units?
10842 Lexington Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Eden Prairie, MN.
How much is rent in Eden Prairie, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Eden Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 10842 Lexington Drive have?
Some of 10842 Lexington Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10842 Lexington Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10842 Lexington Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10842 Lexington Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 10842 Lexington Drive is pet friendly.
Does 10842 Lexington Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10842 Lexington Drive offers parking.
Does 10842 Lexington Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10842 Lexington Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10842 Lexington Drive have a pool?
No, 10842 Lexington Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10842 Lexington Drive have accessible units?
No, 10842 Lexington Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10842 Lexington Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 10842 Lexington Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
