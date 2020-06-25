10842 Lexington Drive

Amenities

Well maintained 2-bedroom townhouse located in quiet neighborhood, within walking distance to Eden Prairie shopping center. Centrally located next to major highways 494 and 212. Eat-in kitchen opens to the spacious living room with fireplace and walks out to private patio. Master bedroom features a large walk-in closet as well as a walk-thru bathroom. Large loft area on upper level great for home office or extra living space. Laundry room with front load washer and dryer in the unit on upper level. Two car garage attached. Eden Prairie school district. Rent includes water, sewer, lawn, and snow removal. Tenants responsible for $50 move-in fee. 1 small dog considered with additional deposit/pet rent. This home is not approved for section 8.(Application fee $55 per adult) (Monthly rent $1600 + $7 processing and reporting fee) Renters Insurance required.