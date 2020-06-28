798 Golden Meadow Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit dogs allowed pet friendly

Live on the lake! This home is close to everything you need: Twin Cities Outlet Mall, Mall of America, parks (including Lebanon Hills Regional Park), entertainment & eateries. Take a short drive to the new Vikings Training Ctr to watch your favorite player practice. Easy HWY access to 35E, 77 or 52. Take in the gorgeous lake views from the 4 season porch, balcony, gazebo, fire pit or dock. High end finishes & details throughout. Vaulted ceilings, main floor laundry, wet bar with wine fridge, stainless steel appliances & Quartz countertops. 3 bedrooms located on the upper level and 1 in the basement. Large family room in lower level which features a walkout/patio to the beautiful yard. **OWNER COVERS LANDSCAPING, ELECTRIC (Solar Power Cost up to $150) & BASIC CABLE. Tenant to care for grass in the front/back of the house & cover remaining utilities. Long-Term lease preferred. Small dogs considered with deposit. **Property can be rented furnished or unfurnished.