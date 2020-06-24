637 Woodland Way

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage internet access

Available NOW!



You will love coming home to this beautiful custom built two-story located in a prime Eagan location! This home features hardwood floors, a 3-season porch, a chef's kitchen with wine center and a walk-in pantry. Floor to ceiling windows in the greaat room flood the room with natural light and it also has a gorgeous fireplace.



The upper level has three bedrooms, a full bath, and a full master bath. The lower level has a huge family room, walks out to a paver patio, a 3/4 bath, and the fourth bedroom/office. Located on a private cul-de-sac.



This home is also just a short distance from the Lebanon Hills Park which offers 2,000 acres of walking trails, lakes and lots of year-round activities. Don't miss this opportunity!



Rental Requirements:



This property does not participate in rental subsidy programs

Sorry, no pets

No smoking

Max 6 of occupants

Three-car attached garage



Income must be 3x the amount of rent

No evictions

No criminal history

Good rental history

The application fee is $40 per adult



Visit www.tchomerental.com to apply or text Shelly at 952-486-9478 with questions or to set up a showing