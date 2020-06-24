All apartments in Eagan
Find more places like 637 Woodland Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Eagan, MN
/
637 Woodland Way
Last updated July 29 2019 at 7:50 AM

637 Woodland Way

637 Woodland Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Eagan
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

637 Woodland Way, Eagan, MN 55123

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
Available NOW!

You will love coming home to this beautiful custom built two-story located in a prime Eagan location! This home features hardwood floors, a 3-season porch, a chef's kitchen with wine center and a walk-in pantry. Floor to ceiling windows in the greaat room flood the room with natural light and it also has a gorgeous fireplace.

The upper level has three bedrooms, a full bath, and a full master bath. The lower level has a huge family room, walks out to a paver patio, a 3/4 bath, and the fourth bedroom/office. Located on a private cul-de-sac.

This home is also just a short distance from the Lebanon Hills Park which offers 2,000 acres of walking trails, lakes and lots of year-round activities. Don't miss this opportunity!

Rental Requirements:

This property does not participate in rental subsidy programs
Sorry, no pets
No smoking
Max 6 of occupants
Available NOW!
Three-car attached garage

Income must be 3x the amount of rent
No evictions
No criminal history
Good rental history
The application fee is $40 per adult

Visit www.tchomerental.com to apply or text Shelly at 952-486-9478 with questions or to set up a showing

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 637 Woodland Way have any available units?
637 Woodland Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Eagan, MN.
What amenities does 637 Woodland Way have?
Some of 637 Woodland Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 637 Woodland Way currently offering any rent specials?
637 Woodland Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 637 Woodland Way pet-friendly?
No, 637 Woodland Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Eagan.
Does 637 Woodland Way offer parking?
Yes, 637 Woodland Way offers parking.
Does 637 Woodland Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 637 Woodland Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 637 Woodland Way have a pool?
No, 637 Woodland Way does not have a pool.
Does 637 Woodland Way have accessible units?
No, 637 Woodland Way does not have accessible units.
Does 637 Woodland Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 637 Woodland Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 637 Woodland Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 637 Woodland Way has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lexington Hills Apartments
4116 Lexington Ave S
Eagan, MN 55123
Lemay Lake Apartments
3015 Eagandale Pl
Eagan, MN 55121
Eagan Place
3575 Lexington Ave S
Eagan, MN 55123
Aspenwoods Apartments
1125 Duckwood Trl
Eagan, MN 55123
Boulder Court
4182 Rahn Rd
Eagan, MN 55122
Cedarvale Highlands
3908 Cedar Grove Pkwy
Eagan, MN 55122
Town Centre Apartments
3475 Golfview Dr
Eagan, MN 55123
Ballantrae Apartments
3800 Ballantrae Road
Eagan, MN 55122

Similar Pages

Eagan 1 BedroomsEagan 2 Bedrooms
Eagan Apartments with ParkingEagan Cheap Places
Eagan Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MN
Woodbury, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNApple Valley, MN
Richfield, MNGolden Valley, MNBrooklyn Center, MNChaska, MNNew Hope, MNInver Grove Heights, MNNew Brighton, MNBlaine, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Hennepin Technical CollegeMetropolitan State University
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities