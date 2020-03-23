634 Hillside Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities alarm system parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

Welcome home to this awesome 3-bedroom, 3-bath home available now in a great Eagan location!



This home is just a short walk to Bur Oaks Park, easy highway access, and close to dining, shopping and entertainment!



This home features a vaulted living room ceiling with newer flooring, the kitchen has granite countertops and island, and leads out to the private deck!



The master bedroom has a private master bath and is very spacious! The lower level has a large family room, fireplace, bar, and 3/4 bath.



The third bedroom is huge and is located in the 4th level down with a nice sitting area.



This home also features an oversized 3-car garage with tons of storage!



Pet policy: Bring your pets! Two max, dogs or cats, 50-pound maximum. $300 pet deposit per pet, $30 pet rent per pet.



This property does not participate in rental subsidy programs

Pets okay!

No smoking

Max 6 of occupants

Available NOW!

Oversized 3-car attached garage



Income must be 3x the amount of rent

No evictions

No criminal history

Good rental history

Application fee is $40 per adult



Visit www.tchomerental.com to apply or please TEXT Shelly at 952-486-9478 with questions or set up a showing