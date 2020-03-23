All apartments in Eagan
Find more places like 634 Hillside Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Eagan, MN
/
634 Hillside Dr
Last updated November 15 2019 at 8:36 AM

634 Hillside Dr

634 Hillside Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Eagan
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

634 Hillside Drive, Eagan, MN 55121

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Available NOW!

Welcome home to this awesome 3-bedroom, 3-bath home available now in a great Eagan location!

This home is just a short walk to Bur Oaks Park, easy highway access, and close to dining, shopping and entertainment!

This home features a vaulted living room ceiling with newer flooring, the kitchen has granite countertops and island, and leads out to the private deck!

The master bedroom has a private master bath and is very spacious! The lower level has a large family room, fireplace, bar, and 3/4 bath.

The third bedroom is huge and is located in the 4th level down with a nice sitting area.

This home also features an oversized 3-car garage with tons of storage!

Pet policy: Bring your pets! Two max, dogs or cats, 50-pound maximum. $300 pet deposit per pet, $30 pet rent per pet.

This property does not participate in rental subsidy programs
Pets okay!
No smoking
Max 6 of occupants
Available NOW!
Oversized 3-car attached garage

Income must be 3x the amount of rent
No evictions
No criminal history
Good rental history
Application fee is $40 per adult

Visit www.tchomerental.com to apply or please TEXT Shelly at 952-486-9478 with questions or set up a showing

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 634 Hillside Dr have any available units?
634 Hillside Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Eagan, MN.
What amenities does 634 Hillside Dr have?
Some of 634 Hillside Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 634 Hillside Dr currently offering any rent specials?
634 Hillside Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 634 Hillside Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 634 Hillside Dr is pet friendly.
Does 634 Hillside Dr offer parking?
Yes, 634 Hillside Dr offers parking.
Does 634 Hillside Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 634 Hillside Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 634 Hillside Dr have a pool?
No, 634 Hillside Dr does not have a pool.
Does 634 Hillside Dr have accessible units?
No, 634 Hillside Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 634 Hillside Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 634 Hillside Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 634 Hillside Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 634 Hillside Dr has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lexington Hills Apartments
4116 Lexington Ave S
Eagan, MN 55123
Lemay Lake Apartments
3015 Eagandale Pl
Eagan, MN 55121
Eagan Place
3575 Lexington Ave S
Eagan, MN 55123
Aspenwoods Apartments
1125 Duckwood Trl
Eagan, MN 55123
Boulder Court
4182 Rahn Rd
Eagan, MN 55122
Cedarvale Highlands
3908 Cedar Grove Pkwy
Eagan, MN 55122
Town Centre Apartments
3475 Golfview Dr
Eagan, MN 55123
Ballantrae Apartments
3800 Ballantrae Road
Eagan, MN 55122

Similar Pages

Eagan 1 BedroomsEagan 2 Bedrooms
Eagan Apartments with ParkingEagan Cheap Places
Eagan Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MN
Woodbury, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNApple Valley, MN
Richfield, MNGolden Valley, MNBrooklyn Center, MNChaska, MNNew Hope, MNInver Grove Heights, MNNew Brighton, MNBlaine, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Hennepin Technical CollegeMetropolitan State University
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities