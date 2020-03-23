634 Hillside Dr

Amenities
Available NOW!
Welcome home to this awesome 3-bedroom, 3-bath home available now in a great Eagan location!
This home is just a short walk to Bur Oaks Park, easy highway access, and close to dining, shopping and entertainment!
This home features a vaulted living room ceiling with newer flooring, the kitchen has granite countertops and island, and leads out to the private deck!
The master bedroom has a private master bath and is very spacious! The lower level has a large family room, fireplace, bar, and 3/4 bath.
The third bedroom is huge and is located in the 4th level down with a nice sitting area.
This home also features an oversized 3-car garage with tons of storage!
Pet policy: Bring your pets! Two max, dogs or cats, 50-pound maximum. $300 pet deposit per pet, $30 pet rent per pet.
This property does not participate in rental subsidy programs
No smoking
Max 6 of occupants
Income must be 3x the amount of rent
No evictions
No criminal history
Good rental history
Application fee is $40 per adult
Visit www.tchomerental.com to apply or please TEXT Shelly at 952-486-9478 with questions or set up a showing