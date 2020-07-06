4631 1/2 Penkwe Way

Amenities

pet friendly garage air conditioning fireplace media room carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage media room pet friendly

Great 2 BR, 2 level townhome in quiet neighborhood. All new carpeting, fresh full paint and new vinyl flooring in kitchen. Home has central A/C, a 2 car tuck-under garage with opener. Easy access to highway 35E the property is close to the Minnesota Zoo and showplace 16 movie theaters, shopping and a nature park reserve. Tenants pay electricity, heat, water, and sewer. Trash, Lawn Care and Snow Removal are provided. Please no smoking.



Pet is allowed with owner approval with a $25 Pet Rent per pet per month. There is also a $20 pet application fee for the first pet. Required Monthly Benefit Package $25 per month. Copy and paste the following URL to view details and for application: https://www.minneapolispropertymanagement.net/rental-application. Tenant is required to have a min $100,000 tenant liability coverage or renter's insurance or coverage will be put in place. NON-REFUNDABLE LEASE PROCESSING FEE: $75.00 due with first months rent. This home does not participate in the Section 8 Program. Don't miss.



Water = Approx $150-200/qtr; Elect = Approx $195/mo; Gas = Approx $51/mo.