4631 1/2 Penkwe Way
Last updated January 4 2020 at 5:50 AM

4631 1/2 Penkwe Way

4631 1/2 Penkwe Way · No Longer Available
Location

4631 1/2 Penkwe Way, Eagan, MN 55122

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
media room
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
Great 2 BR, 2 level townhome in quiet neighborhood. All new carpeting, fresh full paint and new vinyl flooring in kitchen. Home has central A/C, a 2 car tuck-under garage with opener. Easy access to highway 35E the property is close to the Minnesota Zoo and showplace 16 movie theaters, shopping and a nature park reserve. Tenants pay electricity, heat, water, and sewer. Trash, Lawn Care and Snow Removal are provided. Please no smoking.

Pet is allowed with owner approval with a $25 Pet Rent per pet per month. There is also a $20 pet application fee for the first pet. Required Monthly Benefit Package $25 per month. Copy and paste the following URL to view details and for application: https://www.minneapolispropertymanagement.net/rental-application. Tenant is required to have a min $100,000 tenant liability coverage or renter's insurance or coverage will be put in place. NON-REFUNDABLE LEASE PROCESSING FEE: $75.00 due with first months rent. This home does not participate in the Section 8 Program. Don't miss.

Water = Approx $150-200/qtr; Elect = Approx $195/mo; Gas = Approx $51/mo.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

