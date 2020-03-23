Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garage gym air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities courtyard gym on-site laundry parking garage

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/73bf29f03e ----



*Super Affordable ? Future Homeowner Monthly estimated ~$1,496.00/mo!*



This home is PERFECT for those who want to OWN but just need some TIME to get their credit in shape! You?ll have 12 months to exercise your Option to buy this home while LIVING IN & renting TODAY as credit is being restored!



Super Affordable, why Rent when you can eventually OWN your Dream Home.!

? Location, location, location........4578 Horizon Cir, Eagan, MN, a twin home, split level, that is 1,288 sq ft and was built in 1981.

?? features two generous sized bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

? Sliding doors lead to a bright, spacious & open interior ?? Central HVAC

? large living room with a walkout lower level family room which has a fireplace.

?? Separate Utility & Laundry Room ? Large Front yard and Fenced in Back Yard

_ Spacious outdoors, this corner lot has an upper deck and a lower level patio, great for entertaining friends and family.

? And a Large 528sq. ft Garage with enough room for 2 cars!



Schedule a Showing TODAY!

*** EASY Rent-To-Own ONLY ***??(

Option Fee down payment (OFDP) required but flexible)



??? NO Voucher Holder Inquiries Please

??? NO Straight Rent-Only Inquiries Please



100% of your Option Fee down payment goes towards the Option price of the home!



Schedule a Showing TODAY!



***Please disregard any ad on Craig?s List or any other site advertising this for less than what is posted here. Never wire funds overseas or to anyone for a property ***? .