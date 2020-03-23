All apartments in Eagan
Find more places like 4578 Horizon Cir.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Eagan, MN
/
4578 Horizon Cir
Last updated May 5 2019 at 1:20 PM

4578 Horizon Cir

4578 Horizon Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Eagan
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

4578 Horizon Circle, Eagan, MN 55123

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
gym
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
courtyard
gym
on-site laundry
parking
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/73bf29f03e ----

*Super Affordable ? Future Homeowner Monthly estimated ~$1,496.00/mo!*

This home is PERFECT for those who want to OWN but just need some TIME to get their credit in shape! You?ll have 12 months to exercise your Option to buy this home while LIVING IN & renting TODAY as credit is being restored!

Super Affordable, why Rent when you can eventually OWN your Dream Home.!
? Location, location, location........4578 Horizon Cir, Eagan, MN, a twin home, split level, that is 1,288 sq ft and was built in 1981.
?? features two generous sized bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.
? Sliding doors lead to a bright, spacious & open interior ?? Central HVAC
? large living room with a walkout lower level family room which has a fireplace.
?? Separate Utility & Laundry Room ? Large Front yard and Fenced in Back Yard
_ Spacious outdoors, this corner lot has an upper deck and a lower level patio, great for entertaining friends and family.
? And a Large 528sq. ft Garage with enough room for 2 cars!

Schedule a Showing TODAY!
*** EASY Rent-To-Own ONLY ***??(
Option Fee down payment (OFDP) required but flexible)

??? NO Voucher Holder Inquiries Please
??? NO Straight Rent-Only Inquiries Please

100% of your Option Fee down payment goes towards the Option price of the home!

Schedule a Showing TODAY!

***Please disregard any ad on Craig?s List or any other site advertising this for less than what is posted here. Never wire funds overseas or to anyone for a property ***? .

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4578 Horizon Cir have any available units?
4578 Horizon Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Eagan, MN.
What amenities does 4578 Horizon Cir have?
Some of 4578 Horizon Cir's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4578 Horizon Cir currently offering any rent specials?
4578 Horizon Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4578 Horizon Cir pet-friendly?
No, 4578 Horizon Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Eagan.
Does 4578 Horizon Cir offer parking?
Yes, 4578 Horizon Cir offers parking.
Does 4578 Horizon Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4578 Horizon Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4578 Horizon Cir have a pool?
No, 4578 Horizon Cir does not have a pool.
Does 4578 Horizon Cir have accessible units?
No, 4578 Horizon Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 4578 Horizon Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 4578 Horizon Cir does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4578 Horizon Cir have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4578 Horizon Cir has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lexington Hills Apartments
4116 Lexington Ave S
Eagan, MN 55123
Lemay Lake Apartments
3015 Eagandale Pl
Eagan, MN 55121
Eagan Place
3575 Lexington Ave S
Eagan, MN 55123
Aspenwoods Apartments
1125 Duckwood Trl
Eagan, MN 55123
Boulder Court
4182 Rahn Rd
Eagan, MN 55122
Cedarvale Highlands
3908 Cedar Grove Pkwy
Eagan, MN 55122
Town Centre Apartments
3475 Golfview Dr
Eagan, MN 55123
Ballantrae Apartments
3800 Ballantrae Road
Eagan, MN 55122

Similar Pages

Eagan 1 BedroomsEagan 2 Bedrooms
Eagan Apartments with ParkingEagan Cheap Places
Eagan Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MN
Woodbury, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNApple Valley, MN
Richfield, MNGolden Valley, MNBrooklyn Center, MNChaska, MNNew Hope, MNInver Grove Heights, MNNew Brighton, MNBlaine, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Hennepin Technical CollegeMetropolitan State University
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities