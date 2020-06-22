All apartments in Eagan
Last updated July 1 2019 at 7:10 PM

3682 Widgeon Way

3682 Widgeon Way · No Longer Available
Location

3682 Widgeon Way, Eagan, MN 55123

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Spacious 3000+ square ft 3-level town home in secluded Eagan neighborhood backed up to a winding, wooded stream. This unit has an open layout featuring vaulted ceilings, skylights, new appliances & granite countertops. All 3 bedrooms each has its own private master bathroom plus 2 additional half baths! This unit also includes 2 fireplaces 1 gas & 1 wood burning. Choose from the front porch, rear deck, or basement walkout patio to enjoy the serene outdoors. The price includes garbage, snow removal, and lawn maintenance. Call for more information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3682 Widgeon Way have any available units?
3682 Widgeon Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Eagan, MN.
What amenities does 3682 Widgeon Way have?
Some of 3682 Widgeon Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3682 Widgeon Way currently offering any rent specials?
3682 Widgeon Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3682 Widgeon Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 3682 Widgeon Way is pet friendly.
Does 3682 Widgeon Way offer parking?
Yes, 3682 Widgeon Way does offer parking.
Does 3682 Widgeon Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3682 Widgeon Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3682 Widgeon Way have a pool?
No, 3682 Widgeon Way does not have a pool.
Does 3682 Widgeon Way have accessible units?
No, 3682 Widgeon Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3682 Widgeon Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3682 Widgeon Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 3682 Widgeon Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3682 Widgeon Way has units with air conditioning.
