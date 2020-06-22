3682 Widgeon Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Spacious 3000+ square ft 3-level town home in secluded Eagan neighborhood backed up to a winding, wooded stream. This unit has an open layout featuring vaulted ceilings, skylights, new appliances & granite countertops. All 3 bedrooms each has its own private master bathroom plus 2 additional half baths! This unit also includes 2 fireplaces 1 gas & 1 wood burning. Choose from the front porch, rear deck, or basement walkout patio to enjoy the serene outdoors. The price includes garbage, snow removal, and lawn maintenance. Call for more information.