3560 Blue Jay Way

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/c2e9e5804f ---- MOVE IN AUGUST 1ST!! Beautifully updated 2 bedrooms, 2 full bathroom 1,080 square feet townhome that has been completely updated: new lighting, open kitchen/dining/living area with breakfast bar and stainless steel appliances, new hardwood flooring and trim brick fireplace, both bathrooms have been redone (master suite has granite counter tops and new walk-in tile shower), spacious, in-unit laundry room with whirlpool washer and dryer, and one stall detached garage. Enjoy the perks of being in an association: heated pool, indoor whirlpool, sauna, fitness center, and party room! You will love this beautiful home!! Unit Features: - Cable ready -Microwave -Hardwood floors -Air conditioning -Refrigerator -Dishwasher -Balcony -Deck/patio -Garage parking -Laundry room/hookups -Fireplace -Oven/range -Heat - gas Additional Terms: 1. 12 months or longer lease term 2. $50 application fee per person over the age of 18 3. This property is NOT section 8 approved. 4. Tenant paid utilities: Natural Gas, Electricity, Water/Sewer, Cable, Internet, Phone, Renters Insurance. 5. Pets are conditional with a nonrefundable pet fee. (Amount of nonrefundable fee and acceptance of pet to be determined; see agent for details). 6. Please confirm property availability and lease terms prior to application. 7. Agency Disclosure: VSM Real Estate is an authorized agent of the property owner and represents them as their property management company. VSM owes tenants and prospective tenants honesty and fair dealings. VSM and the property owner will adhere to all applicable laws related to this transaction