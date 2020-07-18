Amenities

Available 09/01/20 BEAUTIFUL 3-Bdrm, 3.5-bath Townhome - Property Id: 139900



Wonderful open floor plan w/9 ft ceilings. Neutral decor with oak rim. Tons of storage. Finished basement. Upper level laundry. Single attached Garage and 2nd car space in drive way



Master bedroom 16x19 with double closet, double sink. Basement bedroom 16x18 with closet, 3rd bedroom 14x11, Dining area 10x7, Kitchen 10x8. 4 bathrooms (2 full, one 3/4th, 1 half).



3 miles from MOA and 1 mile from Twin Cities outlet mall.



Starting July 9th showing the property on Thursdays 7:30 to 8 PM and Saturdays 7 to 8 pm - by appointment.



Looking for credit score 700 or above and 3x income. Applicant will pay application fee which pulls following information

-Income based ResidentScore

-Eviction Report

-Credit Report

-National Criminal Report

-Income Insights



Serious applicants only and will need to provide the Pay stubs and/or W2 to verify income, job currency & rental history information at a later point



Please confirm your visit via email/phone before visiting.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/2187-cool-stream-cir-eagan-mn/139900

