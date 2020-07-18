All apartments in Eagan
2187 Cool Stream Cir
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

2187 Cool Stream Cir

2187 Cool Stream Circle · (612) 208-9622
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2187 Cool Stream Circle, Eagan, MN 55122

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 3.5 baths, $1800 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,800

3 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 1700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available 09/01/20 BEAUTIFUL 3-Bdrm, 3.5-bath Townhome - Property Id: 139900

Wonderful open floor plan w/9 ft ceilings. Neutral decor with oak rim. Tons of storage. Finished basement. Upper level laundry. Single attached Garage and 2nd car space in drive way

Master bedroom 16x19 with double closet, double sink. Basement bedroom 16x18 with closet, 3rd bedroom 14x11, Dining area 10x7, Kitchen 10x8. 4 bathrooms (2 full, one 3/4th, 1 half).

3 miles from MOA and 1 mile from Twin Cities outlet mall.

Pets not allowed

Starting July 9th showing the property on Thursdays 7:30 to 8 PM and Saturdays 7 to 8 pm - by appointment.

Looking for credit score 700 or above and 3x income. Applicant will pay application fee which pulls following information
-Income based ResidentScore
-Eviction Report
-Credit Report
-National Criminal Report
-Income Insights

Serious applicants only and will need to provide the Pay stubs and/or W2 to verify income, job currency & rental history information at a later point

Please confirm your visit via email/phone before visiting.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/2187-cool-stream-cir-eagan-mn/139900
Property Id 139900

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5956059)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2187 Cool Stream Cir have any available units?
2187 Cool Stream Cir has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2187 Cool Stream Cir have?
Some of 2187 Cool Stream Cir's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2187 Cool Stream Cir currently offering any rent specials?
2187 Cool Stream Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2187 Cool Stream Cir pet-friendly?
No, 2187 Cool Stream Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Eagan.
Does 2187 Cool Stream Cir offer parking?
Yes, 2187 Cool Stream Cir offers parking.
Does 2187 Cool Stream Cir have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2187 Cool Stream Cir offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2187 Cool Stream Cir have a pool?
No, 2187 Cool Stream Cir does not have a pool.
Does 2187 Cool Stream Cir have accessible units?
No, 2187 Cool Stream Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 2187 Cool Stream Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2187 Cool Stream Cir has units with dishwashers.
Does 2187 Cool Stream Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 2187 Cool Stream Cir does not have units with air conditioning.
