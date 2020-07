Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Great two-story town home in the heart of Eagan! 2 bedroom, 2 bath, 1 car garage, gas fireplace. Very well maintained and ready to move in. Convenient to grocery store, restaurants, parks, bike trail, and close to bus stop. Close to both Hwy 77 and 35E. New flooring.