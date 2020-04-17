All apartments in Eagan
1862 Buckley Bay

1862 Buckley Bay · No Longer Available
Location

1862 Buckley Bay, Eagan, MN 55122

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
elevator
parking
pool
garage
A great new listing by Jenny and Linda at Renters Warehouse! This 2 bedroom 2 bath townhome offers a nice, open floor plan - the main level features a large living room/dining area, breakfast bar, updated kitchen with stainless appliances and flooring, 1/2 bath and walkout to single stall garage. The upper level features 2 bedrooms and a full bath, and laundry. Plenty of space offered in the master bedroom with the large walk-in closet! Nice updated, neutral decor, central air, great location close to everything you need! Avail February 1. Sorry no pets. Tenant responsible for gas, electric and $7/mo reporting fee. This home is professionally managed with 24/7 customer assistance and reports your timely rent payments to the credit bureaus! RENT: $1350 DEPOSIT: $1350. Sorry not approved for section 8

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1862 Buckley Bay have any available units?
1862 Buckley Bay doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Eagan, MN.
What amenities does 1862 Buckley Bay have?
Some of 1862 Buckley Bay's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1862 Buckley Bay currently offering any rent specials?
1862 Buckley Bay is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1862 Buckley Bay pet-friendly?
No, 1862 Buckley Bay is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Eagan.
Does 1862 Buckley Bay offer parking?
Yes, 1862 Buckley Bay offers parking.
Does 1862 Buckley Bay have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1862 Buckley Bay does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1862 Buckley Bay have a pool?
Yes, 1862 Buckley Bay has a pool.
Does 1862 Buckley Bay have accessible units?
No, 1862 Buckley Bay does not have accessible units.
Does 1862 Buckley Bay have units with dishwashers?
No, 1862 Buckley Bay does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1862 Buckley Bay have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1862 Buckley Bay has units with air conditioning.
