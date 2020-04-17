1862 Buckley Bay

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 elevator parking pool garage

A great new listing by Jenny and Linda at Renters Warehouse! This 2 bedroom 2 bath townhome offers a nice, open floor plan - the main level features a large living room/dining area, breakfast bar, updated kitchen with stainless appliances and flooring, 1/2 bath and walkout to single stall garage. The upper level features 2 bedrooms and a full bath, and laundry. Plenty of space offered in the master bedroom with the large walk-in closet! Nice updated, neutral decor, central air, great location close to everything you need! Avail February 1. Sorry no pets. Tenant responsible for gas, electric and $7/mo reporting fee. This home is professionally managed with 24/7 customer assistance and reports your timely rent payments to the credit bureaus! RENT: $1350 DEPOSIT: $1350. Sorry not approved for section 8