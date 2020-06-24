Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities gym parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

1525 Sherwood Way Available 07/01/19 Spacious Home w/ Eat-in Kitchen, Master Suite, Wine Cellar! - Another great rental brought to you by CitiesRentals.com!



Conveniently located in a quiet neighborhood in Eagan, close to many lakes, Lebanon Hills Park, restaurants, cafes, Target, and Lifetime Fitness!



This inviting home boasts high ceilings, a luxurious master suite, beautiful deck, wine cellar, brick fireplace, plenty of closet space, and large windows which let natural light pour in.



The spacious eat-in kitchen boasts a center island w/ gas grill, ample cabinet space, and a walkout to the deck. There's also formal dining room, and an office that could easily serve as a 5th bedroom.



This home also features a well manicured yard and a 3 car garage. Great curb appeal and lots to offer! Eagan school district 196. Pets welcome!



Call Phil today at 952-905-6505 or email Phil@citiesrentals.com to schedule a private showing.



(RLNE2203640)