Last updated June 27 2019 at 9:44 AM

1525 Sherwood Way

1525 Sherwood Way · No Longer Available
Location

1525 Sherwood Way, Eagan, MN 55122

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
1525 Sherwood Way Available 07/01/19 Spacious Home w/ Eat-in Kitchen, Master Suite, Wine Cellar! - Another great rental brought to you by CitiesRentals.com!

Conveniently located in a quiet neighborhood in Eagan, close to many lakes, Lebanon Hills Park, restaurants, cafes, Target, and Lifetime Fitness!

This inviting home boasts high ceilings, a luxurious master suite, beautiful deck, wine cellar, brick fireplace, plenty of closet space, and large windows which let natural light pour in.

The spacious eat-in kitchen boasts a center island w/ gas grill, ample cabinet space, and a walkout to the deck. There's also formal dining room, and an office that could easily serve as a 5th bedroom.

This home also features a well manicured yard and a 3 car garage. Great curb appeal and lots to offer! Eagan school district 196. Pets welcome!

Call Phil today at 952-905-6505 or email Phil@citiesrentals.com to schedule a private showing.

(RLNE2203640)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

