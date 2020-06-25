Amenities

1154 Lexington Ridge Court Available 06/01/19 Amazing Eagan Town Home, Upgraded Kitchen, 3 Baths, Available June 1st. - Walking in the front door you will find perfect hardwood floors and an office to your left. The office can also be used as another bedroom or guest bedroom if needed.



The main level includes a formal dining space, living room with fireplace, kitchen, informal dining area w/deck access. Through the kitchen you will find a hallway with storage space that leads to the mud room/washer and Dryer. There is also a half bath and entrance to the garage on the main level.



The kitchen is amazing it features all upgrades appliances, granite, gorgeous views out your back windows and great access to the deck area.



Upstairs you will find 3 bedrooms, the 2nd and 3rd bedroom are of good size and have custom closet. Those two bedrooms share a bathroom in the hallway that features his and her sinks and granite countertops.



The master bedroom is very spacious, it features a very large walk in closet as well as an amazing bathroom with stand alone steam shower, jacuzzi tub, heated floor and skylights.



As a tenant you will be responsible for Gas/Electric/Water/Sewer.



Trash, Lawn, and Snow Removal Included!



Downstairs is not finished, it has a walk out to the back patio space and could be used for storage or a work out/play area.



Pets are welcome with positive rental reference and credit score. (Dog deposit $500, Cat $200)



Applications will be available at time of showing or online. Each application is $50 per adult and can be paid with a credit or debit card. Application is based on income, credit, rental/work history and includes a criminal background check.



Any questions please call or email Billy.



Broker: GUARDIAN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT AND SERVICES LLC

Agent: Billy Sommers



