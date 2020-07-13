Sign Up
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:18 AM
Yorkleigh
1017 London Road
·
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location
1017 London Road, Duluth, MN 55802
East End
Price and availability
VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO
1 Bedroom
Unit 203 · Avail. now
$1,100
1 Bed · 1 Bath
2 Bedrooms
Unit 211 · Avail. now
$1,225
2 Bed · 1 Bath
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Yorkleigh.
Amenities
carpet
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions
Does Yorkleigh have any available units?
Yorkleigh has 2 units available starting at $1,100 per month. Check out the
Price and Availability section
for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Duluth, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Duluth Rent Report
.
What amenities does Yorkleigh have?
Some of Yorkleigh's amenities include carpet, range, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is Yorkleigh currently offering any rent specials?
Yorkleigh is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Yorkleigh pet-friendly?
No, Yorkleigh is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Duluth
.
Does Yorkleigh offer parking?
No, Yorkleigh does not offer parking.
Does Yorkleigh have units with washers and dryers?
No, Yorkleigh does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Yorkleigh have a pool?
No, Yorkleigh does not have a pool.
Does Yorkleigh have accessible units?
No, Yorkleigh does not have accessible units.
Does Yorkleigh have units with dishwashers?
No, Yorkleigh does not have units with dishwashers.
