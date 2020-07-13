All apartments in Duluth
Find more places like
Yorkleigh.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Duluth, MN
/
Yorkleigh
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:18 AM

Yorkleigh

1017 London Road ·
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Duluth
See all
East End
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1017 London Road, Duluth, MN 55802
East End

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 203 · Avail. now

$1,100

1 Bed · 1 Bath

2 Bedrooms

Unit 211 · Avail. now

$1,225

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Yorkleigh.

Amenities

carpet
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Yorkleigh have any available units?
Yorkleigh has 2 units available starting at $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Duluth, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Duluth Rent Report.
What amenities does Yorkleigh have?
Some of Yorkleigh's amenities include carpet, range, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Yorkleigh currently offering any rent specials?
Yorkleigh is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Yorkleigh pet-friendly?
No, Yorkleigh is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Duluth.
Does Yorkleigh offer parking?
No, Yorkleigh does not offer parking.
Does Yorkleigh have units with washers and dryers?
No, Yorkleigh does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Yorkleigh have a pool?
No, Yorkleigh does not have a pool.
Does Yorkleigh have accessible units?
No, Yorkleigh does not have accessible units.
Does Yorkleigh have units with dishwashers?
No, Yorkleigh does not have units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

Chesterwood
723 Kenwood Ave
Duluth, MN 55811
Les Chateaux
3800 London Rd
Duluth, MN 55804
Greysolon Plaza
231 E Superior St
Duluth, MN 55802
Irving School Apartment Homes
101 N 56th Ave W
Duluth, MN 55807
Highland Chateau
822 Baylis St
Duluth, MN 55811
Cove Apartments
1 East 1st Street
Duluth, MN 55802
Ramsey Village
5402 Ramsey St
Duluth, MN 55807
Lofts on Canal
20 Sutphin St
Duluth, MN 55802

Similar Pages

Duluth 2 BedroomsDuluth Apartments with ParkingDuluth Cheap PlacesDuluth Dog Friendly ApartmentsDuluth Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Hibbing, MNCloquet, MNHermantown, MNVirginia, MNEveleth, MNMountain Iron, MNSuperior, WI

Nearby Neighborhoods

Spirit Valley/Denfeld/Norton ParkEast EndDowntown DuluthCongdon

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Minnesota-DuluthFond du Lac Tribal and Community CollegeHibbing Community CollegeMesabi Range College