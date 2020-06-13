7 Apartments for rent in Virginia, MN

/
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
Contact for Availability
Birchwood
110 Anderson Drive, Virginia, MN
Studio
$550
495 sqft
1 Bedroom
$690
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$830
862 sqft
Country living at its finest! Birchwood Apartments has apartments for rent in Virginia, Minnesota situated a quiet residential neighborhood surrounded by a peaceful forest.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
712 2nd St S
712 2nd Street South, Virginia, MN
3 Bedrooms
$800
1 sqft
3 BR 1.5 bath home in Virginia for rent. Tenants responsible for utilities, lawn care, and snow removal. No smoking!
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 04:53pm
1 Unit Available
117 2nd Street North, Apt 1
117 2nd Street North, Virginia, MN
2 Bedrooms
$795
850 sqft
This Bright roomy two bedroom, one bathroom apartment is on the main floor of an up/down duplex. It has recently been updated with new new carpet and bathroom fixtures. There is a nice backyard to enjoy summer BBQs.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 04:53pm
1 Unit Available
406 South 4th Avenue, Apt 7
406 South 4th Avenue West, Virginia, MN
1 Bedroom
$600
368 sqft
Come make this bright and cozy 1 bedroom apartment your new home. Apartment is located on the second floor of a three story walk up. Elementary and high school within blocks. Plenty of shopping and restaurants near by. Pet Policy: Cats only.
Results within 1 mile of Virginia
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated June 12 at 12:47am
Contact for Availability
Eastview
130 N Van Buren Ave, Eveleth, MN
1 Bedroom
$760
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$870
765 sqft
Each of the apartments in this community have patio or balcony. It's a pet-friendly property with an onsite playground and laundry facilities. There's plenty of shopping and dining along Highway 53 to enjoy.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 04:53pm
1 Unit Available
502 South Court, Apt 2
502 South Court, Eveleth, MN
2 Bedrooms
$795
775 sqft
The bright and airy upper unit is waiting to welcome you home. You will find plenty of room in each of the bedrooms with large closets. New carpet in living room. Apartment was recently painted. Enjoy Minnesota summer nights on your private deck.
Results within 5 miles of Virginia
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 04:15pm
3 Units Available
Park Villa
8515 Parkvilla Dr, Mountain Iron, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$870
928 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$990
1160 sqft
Simplicity meets comfort at Park Villa -- an apartment complex in a rural environment. Ceiling fans, garbage disposals and hardwood floors. Heated underground parking, elevator and 24-hour maintenance. Just north of Highway 169.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Virginia rentals listed on Apartment List is $750.
Some of the colleges located in the Virginia area include Mesabi Range College, Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College, University of Minnesota-Duluth, and Hibbing Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Virginia from include Duluth, Hibbing, Cloquet, Hermantown, and Eveleth.