/
/
hermantown
Last updated July 15 2020 at 11:14 PM
33 Apartments for rent in Hermantown, MN📍
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
1 Unit Available
Duluth Heights
Deerfield
4122 Meadow Pkwy, Hermantown, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1185 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to our slice of paradise here at Deerfield Townhomes in Hermantown, Minnesota. Our lovely community lies encompassed by the amazing landscape of the area which is richly blanketed with trees and greenery.
Results within 5 miles of Hermantown
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
2 Units Available
Spirit Valley/Denfeld/Norton Park
Ramsey Village II
5404 Ramsey St, Duluth, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
1178 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy an open floor plan with large windows and hardwood flooring. Spacious townhomes in West Duluth with easy access to I-35. Community offers detached garages and large front porches.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 06:39 PM
6 Units Available
Duluth Heights
Highland Chateau
822 Baylis St, Duluth, MN
Studio
$856
395 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,070
895 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1115 sqft
Near Web woods and Downtown Duluth. Lots of interior updates including ample storage and controlled access entry. Onsite community room, 24-hour fitness room, and grilling area. Smoke-free community.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 06:20 PM
2 Units Available
Spirit Valley/Denfeld/Norton Park
Irving School Apartment Homes
101 N 56th Ave W, Duluth, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$935
912 sqft
Historic school renovated into residential apartments. Unique architectural features including built-in cases, chalkboards, and exposed brick walls. Units feature modern appliances and contemporary interior finishes.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 22 at 06:38 PM
1 Unit Available
Spirit Valley/Denfeld/Norton Park
Ramsey Village
5402 Ramsey St, Duluth, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Charming townhouses with front porches, gorgeous master suites, open floor plans and gourmet kitchens with dishwasher. Laundry in-unit. Great location close to shopping, dining and entertainment.
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 07:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Kenwood
507 Madison Ave
507 Madison Avenue, Duluth, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
960 sqft
Super convenient Aspenwood Condo. Very close to Kenwood shopping and area colleges.
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
West End
2707 W 2nd St
2707 West 2nd Street, Duluth, MN
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
Stunning Remodeled 4 bedroom Home! - Be the first to live in the beautiful 4 bedroom home! Beautiful hardwood floors and new carpet through the house giving it character and making cleaning a breeze.
1 of 31
Last updated May 14 at 09:37 AM
1 Unit Available
Observation Hill
209 N 11th Ave W
209 North 11th Avenue West, Duluth, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
Unique 3 Bedroom Home Available Now! - A virtual walkthrough video is available here: https://youtu.be/mInmibRODFY Centrally located move-in ready home available today! Three bedrooms are located on the second floor, along with the full bathroom.
1 of 10
Last updated April 4 at 11:15 AM
1 Unit Available
West End
8 N 18th Ave W
8 N 18th Ave W, Duluth, MN
2 Bedrooms
$825
Cozy 2 Bedroom Apartment in Lincoln Park! - Property Id: 97547 2 Bedroom 1 bath apartment located at 8 N 18th Ave W available 4/1/20.
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Spirit Valley/Denfeld/Norton Park
5315 Albion Street
5315 Albion Street, Duluth, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
Available Now - Beautiful 2 Bedroom Denfeld Bungalow! - This beautiful home is situated near Denfled HIgh School, Whole Foods Co-op, pharmacies, and other Grand Avenue businesses.
Results within 10 miles of Hermantown
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
1 Unit Available
Chester Park
Chesterwood
723 Kenwood Ave, Duluth, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
850 sqft
Fresh, functional apartments, not far from the College of St. Scholastica and the University of Minnesota Duluth. Hardwood floors, garbage disposals, air conditioning and walk-in closets. Lobby, parking and Internet access. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 15 at 06:43 PM
9 Units Available
Downtown Duluth
Lofts on Canal
20 Sutphin St, Duluth, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,039
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1152 sqft
Located in Duluth's Downtown Waterfront, within walking distance of Bayfront Festival Park. Refurbished one- and two-bedroom units with sweeping views of Lake Superior. Pet friendly.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
5 Units Available
Congdon
Les Chateaux
3800 London Rd, Duluth, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,240
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1150 sqft
A selection of one-, two and three bedrooms located right near downtown Duluth. Main features include air conditioner, dishwashers, large closets, ceiling fans, patios/balconies and more.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 15 at 06:07 PM
2 Units Available
East End
Yorkleigh
1017 London Road, Duluth, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,100
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Yorkleigh in Duluth. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 15 at 06:31 PM
2 Units Available
Downtown Duluth
Greysolon Plaza
231 E Superior St, Duluth, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,039
653 sqft
A landmark building that was once a historic hotel. Stunning Renaissance-style lobby. On-site amenities include new kitchens, community room and spacious layouts. Grand Lake Superior views. Near the downtown area.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated July 9 at 09:03 PM
Contact for Availability
Downtown Duluth
Cove Apartments
1 East 1st Street, Duluth, MN
Studio
$850
407 sqft
1 Bedroom
$925
572 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
853 sqft
Nestled near the shores of Lake Superior in the heart of Duluth, Cove Apartments celebrates the harbor city with nautical-inspired interior touches and inviting resident spaces.
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
1315 N 6th Street
1315 North 6th Street, Superior, WI
5 Bedrooms
$1,200
1315 N 6th Street - Property Id: 316530 5 BR / 1 BA Off Street Parking Washer / Dryer in house Contact current tenant Vanessa Little 218-391-7837 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
1 of 21
Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
East End
1123 E 5th St
1123 East 5th Street, Duluth, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1123 E 5th St Available 09/01/20 Check out this beautiful 3 Bedroom Home Available 9/1! - More pictures coming soon! This stunning 3 bedroom 1 bath home is available September 1.
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Kenwood
17 Lyons St
17 Lyons Street, Duluth, MN
5 Bedrooms
$1,950
AVAILABLE JUNE 1ST - Large 5 Bedroom- Close to Campus! - TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, PLEASE SELECT THE COSIGNER OPTION Large 5 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with plenty of natural charm! This home has plenty of space with large living areas and a awesome
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Fond Du Lac-Gary- New Duluth
1105 101st Ave W
1105 101st Avenue West, Duluth, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1105 101st Ave W Available 08/01/20 Freshly Remodeled Home in Gary! Pet Friendly! - Come and check out this freshly remodeled home!!! Walk up and open the door to the front porch and notice all the room for coats and shoes.
1 of 6
Last updated July 15 at 07:27 AM
1 Unit Available
East End
426 N 12th Ave E
426 North 12th Avenue East, Duluth, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1236 sqft
Nicely updated 3bd house with hardwood floors, newer kitchen cabinets, new furnace and good sized rooms. Close to area colleges, grocery, and lakewalk!! Sorry no cats accepted in this unit! This property is managed by Team Swor Real Estate.
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
East End
917 E 6th St (Front)
917 East 6th Street, Duluth, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
Beautiful 3 bedroom home! - Be the first to live in the beautiful 3 bedroom home! Perfect location with off street parking! Beautiful hardwood floors through the house giving it character and making cleaning a breeze.
1 of 7
Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
2115 Ogden Ave
2115 Ogden Ave, Superior, WI
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
Beautiful 4 bedroom 1.5 bath home available for immediate occupancy - Don't miss your opportunity to rent this great home with 4 bedrooms, 1.
1 of 16
Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
1410 N 11th st
1410 North 11th Street, Superior, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1410 n 11th - Property Id: 262746 3 bedroom home Beautiful property located steps from the park. Recently remodeled with new carpet, paint and kitchen and bath fixtures...".
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Hermantown area include Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College, University of Minnesota-Duluth, Hibbing Community College, and Mesabi Range College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.