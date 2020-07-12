/
/
/
east end
Last updated July 12 2020 at 8:29 PM
33 Apartments for rent in East End, Duluth, MN
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 06:11pm
2 Units Available
Yorkleigh
1017 London Road, Duluth, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,100
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Yorkleigh in Duluth. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1123 E 5th St
1123 East 5th Street, Duluth, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1123 E 5th St Available 09/01/20 Check out this beautiful 3 Bedroom Home Available 9/1! - More pictures coming soon! This stunning 3 bedroom 1 bath home is available September 1.
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
426 N 12th Ave E
426 North 12th Avenue East, Duluth, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1236 sqft
Nicely updated 3bd house with hardwood floors, newer kitchen cabinets, new furnace and good sized rooms. Close to area colleges, grocery, and lakewalk!! Sorry no cats accepted in this unit! This property is managed by Team Swor Real Estate.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
917 E 6th St (Front)
917 East 6th Street, Duluth, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
Beautiful 3 bedroom home! - Be the first to live in the beautiful 3 bedroom home! Perfect location with off street parking! Beautiful hardwood floors through the house giving it character and making cleaning a breeze.
1 of 13
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
518 N 10th Ave E
518 North 10th Avenue East, Duluth, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1236 sqft
518 N 10th Ave E Available 06/01/20 AVAILABLE JUNE 1ST-Great 3 Bedroom just across from Portland Square - TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, PLEASE SELECT THE COSIGNER OPTION Come in and check out this great 3 bedroom 1.
1 of 15
Last updated May 2 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
1011 N 14th Ave E
1011 North 14th Avenue East, Duluth, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1210 sqft
1011 N 14th Ave E Available 06/01/19 Stunning 3 bedroom home! - To Schedule a showing please go to www.rentwithheirloom.com, and make sure you select the cosigner option.
Results within 1 mile of East End
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 06:28pm
6 Units Available
Highland Chateau
822 Baylis St, Duluth, MN
Studio
$856
395 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,070
895 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1115 sqft
Near Web woods and Downtown Duluth. Lots of interior updates including ample storage and controlled access entry. Onsite community room, 24-hour fitness room, and grilling area. Smoke-free community.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 06:24pm
9 Units Available
Lofts on Canal
20 Sutphin St, Duluth, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,039
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1152 sqft
Located in Duluth's Downtown Waterfront, within walking distance of Bayfront Festival Park. Refurbished one- and two-bedroom units with sweeping views of Lake Superior. Pet friendly.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
2 Units Available
Chesterwood
723 Kenwood Ave, Duluth, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,115
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
850 sqft
Fresh, functional apartments, not far from the College of St. Scholastica and the University of Minnesota Duluth. Hardwood floors, garbage disposals, air conditioning and walk-in closets. Lobby, parking and Internet access. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 06:23pm
2 Units Available
Greysolon Plaza
231 E Superior St, Duluth, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,039
653 sqft
A landmark building that was once a historic hotel. Stunning Renaissance-style lobby. On-site amenities include new kitchens, community room and spacious layouts. Grand Lake Superior views. Near the downtown area.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
Cove Apartments
1 East 1st Street, Duluth, MN
Studio
$850
407 sqft
1 Bedroom
$925
572 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
853 sqft
Nestled near the shores of Lake Superior in the heart of Duluth, Cove Apartments celebrates the harbor city with nautical-inspired interior touches and inviting resident spaces.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
17 Lyons St
17 Lyons Street, Duluth, MN
5 Bedrooms
$1,950
AVAILABLE JUNE 1ST - Large 5 Bedroom- Close to Campus! - TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, PLEASE SELECT THE COSIGNER OPTION Large 5 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with plenty of natural charm! This home has plenty of space with large living areas and a awesome
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
507 Madison Ave
507 Madison Avenue, Duluth, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
960 sqft
Super convenient Aspenwood Condo. Very close to Kenwood shopping and area colleges.
1 of 6
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
1313 N 20th Ave E
1313 North 20th Avenue East, Duluth, MN
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1313 N 20th Ave E Available 06/01/20 AVAILABLE JUNE 1ST - 4 Bedroom Home Close to Campus! - Don't miss your opportunity to live in this great 4 bedroom house that is walking distance to UMD! This very clean, 4 bedroom, 2 bath home available June
1 of 7
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
110 Niagara St E
110 East Niagara Street, Duluth, MN
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
110 Niagara St E Available 06/01/20 AVAILABLE JUNE 1ST - 4 Bedroom Home Close to Campus! - TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, PLEASE SELECT THE COSIGNER OPTION Be the first to see this beautiful home! This home has a great porch for hanging out on, off street
Results within 5 miles of East End
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
5 Units Available
Les Chateaux
3800 London Rd, Duluth, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,240
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1150 sqft
A selection of one-, two and three bedrooms located right near downtown Duluth. Main features include air conditioner, dishwashers, large closets, ceiling fans, patios/balconies and more.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
1315 N 6th Street
1315 North 6th Street, Superior, WI
5 Bedrooms
$1,200
1315 N 6th Street - Property Id: 316530 5 BR / 1 BA Off Street Parking Washer / Dryer in house Contact current tenant Vanessa Little 218-391-7837 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2707 W 2nd St
2707 West 2nd Street, Duluth, MN
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
Stunning Remodeled 4 bedroom Home! - Be the first to live in the beautiful 4 bedroom home! Beautiful hardwood floors and new carpet through the house giving it character and making cleaning a breeze.
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2939 Minnesota Ave
2939 Minnesota Avenue, Duluth, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1742 sqft
2939 Minnesota Ave Available 09/01/20 Enjoy Park Point Sunsets Daily! Open September 1st - You will love this spacious two bedroom, two bath Park Point cottage! This home is on the harbor side with excellent water access for kayaking, canoeing and
1 of 31
Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
1 Unit Available
209 N 11th Ave W
209 North 11th Avenue West, Duluth, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
Unique 3 Bedroom Home Available Now! - A virtual walkthrough video is available here: https://youtu.be/mInmibRODFY Centrally located move-in ready home available today! Three bedrooms are located on the second floor, along with the full bathroom.
1 of 16
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
1410 N 11th st
1410 North 11th Street, Superior, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1410 n 11th - Property Id: 262746 3 bedroom home Beautiful property located steps from the park. Recently remodeled with new carpet, paint and kitchen and bath fixtures...".
1 of 12
Last updated April 7 at 10:59am
1 Unit Available
509 Spear Ave
509 Spear Avenue, Duluth, MN
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1221 sqft
509 Spear Ave Available 06/01/20 AVAILABLE JUNE 1ST - Stunning Remodeled Home Close To Morley Heights Park! - TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, PLEASE SELECT THE COSIGNER OPTION Be the first to see this beautiful home! This home has two great porches for
1 of 10
Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
1 Unit Available
8 N 18th Ave W
8 N 18th Ave W, Duluth, MN
2 Bedrooms
$825
Cozy 2 Bedroom Apartment in Lincoln Park! - Property Id: 97547 2 Bedroom 1 bath apartment located at 8 N 18th Ave W available 4/1/20.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5315 Albion Street
5315 Albion Street, Duluth, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
Available Now - Beautiful 2 Bedroom Denfeld Bungalow! - This beautiful home is situated near Denfled HIgh School, Whole Foods Co-op, pharmacies, and other Grand Avenue businesses.