Last updated June 11 2020 at 9:11 AM
2 Apartments for rent in Hibbing, MN📍
Last updated June 12 at 12:50am
Birch Court
600 E 40th St, Hibbing, MN
1 Bedroom
$740
599 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$895
860 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,080
1330 sqft
Looking for a home with your own private entrance? Spacious floor plans? Fantastic amenities? Then look no further than affordable Birch Court Apartments! Located in a quiet residential neighborhood with a downright peaceful feel, these fantastic
Last updated June 13 at 04:53pm
1 Unit Available
2509 2nd Ave East - #4
2509 2nd Avenue East, Hibbing, MN
1 Bedroom
$585
450 sqft
4 Unit Apartment Complex,
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Hibbing, the median rent is $464 for a studio, $538 for a 1-bedroom, $688 for a 2-bedroom, and $894 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Hibbing, check out our monthly Hibbing Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Hibbing area include Hibbing Community College, Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College, University of Minnesota-Duluth, and Mesabi Range College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Hibbing from include Duluth, Cloquet, Hermantown, Virginia, and Eveleth.