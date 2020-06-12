13 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Duluth, MN

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 12 at 12:55am
Downtown Duluth
Contact for Availability
Cove Apartments
1 East 1st Street, Duluth, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
853 sqft
Nestled near the shores of Lake Superior in the heart of Duluth, Cove Apartments celebrates the harbor city with nautical-inspired interior touches and inviting resident spaces.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Congdon
5 Units Available
Les Chateaux
3800 London Rd, Duluth, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1150 sqft
A selection of one-, two and three bedrooms located right near downtown Duluth. Main features include air conditioner, dishwashers, large closets, ceiling fans, patios/balconies and more.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 12:03pm
Duluth Heights
4 Units Available
Highland Chateau
822 Baylis St, Duluth, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1115 sqft
Near Web woods and Downtown Duluth. Lots of interior updates including ample storage and controlled access entry. Onsite community room, 24-hour fitness room, and grilling area. Smoke-free community.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 12:13pm
Downtown Duluth
7 Units Available
Lofts on Canal
20 Sutphin St, Duluth, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1152 sqft
Located in Duluth's Downtown Waterfront, within walking distance of Bayfront Festival Park. Refurbished one- and two-bedroom units with sweeping views of Lake Superior. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
Downtown Duluth
Contact for Availability
West Hillside
625 West 2nd Street, Duluth, MN
2 Bedrooms
$920
1230 sqft
Convenient Location to Downtown Area...Great Views of Harbor & Lake Superior...Quiet Neighborhood... West Hillside is a well-maintained development in the western hillside close to the downtown area, Bayfront Park, hospitals, and schools.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 12:07pm
East End
2 Units Available
Yorkleigh
1017 London Road, Duluth, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Yorkleigh in Duluth. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
East End
1 Unit Available
614 N 13th Ave E
614 North 13th Avenue East, Duluth, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
614 N 13th Ave E Available 09/01/20 Beautiful 2 Bedroom Home Available September 1st! - Come take a look at this lovely 2 bedroom! Don't miss the opportunity to call this place home.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Fond Du Lac-Gary- New Duluth
1 Unit Available
1105 101st Ave W
1105 101st Avenue West, Duluth, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1105 101st Ave W Available 08/01/20 Freshly Remodeled Home in Gary! Pet Friendly! - Come and check out this freshly remodeled home!!! Walk up and open the door to the front porch and notice all the room for coats and shoes.

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Downtown Duluth
1 Unit Available
26 East Superior Street Unit 503
26 East Superior Street, Duluth, MN
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1100 sqft
Furnished Upscale Lake View Downtown Condo in Wieland Block! Available Now! - Welcome to Beautiful Downtown Duluth! Call Deanna today at 218-626-5999 to schedule a viewing of this stunning, furnished 1350-square-foot condo at Wieland Block is

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Kenwood
1 Unit Available
507 Madison Ave
507 Madison Avenue, Duluth, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
960 sqft
Super convenient Aspenwood Condo. Very close to Kenwood shopping and area colleges.

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
West End
1 Unit Available
3139 Restormel St
3139 Restormel Street, Duluth, MN
2 Bedrooms
$875
823 sqft
Available Now! This beautiful 2 bedroom, 1 bath upper duplex apartment is a must see. Lovely hardwood floors through out. Bedrooms have spacious closets and the bathroom has a built in linen cupboard. Large eat in kitchen with lots of cupboards.

1 of 10

Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
West End
1 Unit Available
8 N 18th Ave W
8 N 18th Ave W, Duluth, MN
2 Bedrooms
$825
Cozy 2 Bedroom Apartment in Lincoln Park! - Property Id: 97547 2 Bedroom 1 bath apartment located at 8 N 18th Ave W available 4/1/20.
1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
1820 John Ave
1820 John Ave, Superior, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
800 sqft
Large, bright and sunny 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment on the main level unit with a private entry located in a 4 plex just 7 blocks from UWS. Living room is attached to the dining room with a decorative fire place.

June 2020 Duluth Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Duluth Rent Report. Duluth rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Duluth rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

Duluth rent trends were flat over the past month

Duluth rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they have increased marginally by 0.6% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Duluth stand at $682 for a one-bedroom apartment and $873 for a two-bedroom. Duluth's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Duluth rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Duluth, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Duluth is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Duluth's median two-bedroom rent of $873 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.6% increase in Duluth.
    • While Duluth's rents rose marginally over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Duluth than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three-and-a-half times the price in Duluth.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

