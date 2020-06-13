Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:26 PM

24 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Duluth, MN

Finding an apartment in Duluth that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along... Read Guide >
Last updated June 12 at 12:55am
Downtown Duluth
Contact for Availability
Cove Apartments
1 East 1st Street, Duluth, MN
Studio
$850
407 sqft
1 Bedroom
$925
572 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
853 sqft
Nestled near the shores of Lake Superior in the heart of Duluth, Cove Apartments celebrates the harbor city with nautical-inspired interior touches and inviting resident spaces.
Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
Spirit Valley/Denfeld/Norton Park
1 Unit Available
Ramsey Village
5402 Ramsey St, Duluth, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,410
1328 sqft
Charming townhouses with front porches, gorgeous master suites, open floor plans and gourmet kitchens with dishwasher. Laundry in-unit. Great location close to shopping, dining and entertainment.
Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
Chester Park
4 Units Available
Chesterwood
723 Kenwood Ave, Duluth, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,115
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Fresh, functional apartments, not far from the College of St. Scholastica and the University of Minnesota Duluth. Hardwood floors, garbage disposals, air conditioning and walk-in closets. Lobby, parking and Internet access. Pet-friendly.
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Congdon
5 Units Available
Les Chateaux
3800 London Rd, Duluth, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,190
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1150 sqft
A selection of one-, two and three bedrooms located right near downtown Duluth. Main features include air conditioner, dishwashers, large closets, ceiling fans, patios/balconies and more.
Last updated June 13 at 06:50pm
Downtown Duluth
6 Units Available
Lofts on Canal
20 Sutphin St, Duluth, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,039
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1152 sqft
Located in Duluth's Downtown Waterfront, within walking distance of Bayfront Festival Park. Refurbished one- and two-bedroom units with sweeping views of Lake Superior. Pet friendly.
Last updated June 13 at 06:26pm
Duluth Heights
4 Units Available
Highland Chateau
822 Baylis St, Duluth, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,070
895 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1115 sqft
Near Web woods and Downtown Duluth. Lots of interior updates including ample storage and controlled access entry. Onsite community room, 24-hour fitness room, and grilling area. Smoke-free community.
Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
Spirit Valley/Denfeld/Norton Park
2 Units Available
Ramsey Village II
5404 Ramsey St, Duluth, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,340
1017 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy an open floor plan with large windows and hardwood flooring. Spacious townhomes in West Duluth with easy access to I-35. Community offers detached garages and large front porches.
Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
Downtown Duluth
Contact for Availability
West Hillside
625 West 2nd Street, Duluth, MN
Studio
$575
601 sqft
1 Bedroom
$740
568 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$920
1230 sqft
Convenient Location to Downtown Area...Great Views of Harbor & Lake Superior...Quiet Neighborhood... West Hillside is a well-maintained development in the western hillside close to the downtown area, Bayfront Park, hospitals, and schools.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Observation Hill
1 Unit Available
1107 W 3rd St
1107 West 3rd Street, Duluth, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1100 sqft
1107 W 3rd St Available 08/01/20 1107 W 3rd St- Beautiful Home on Observation Hill! - Available August 1! 1107 W 3rd St is a classic 3 bed, 2 bath home in Duluth, located in the quiet Observation Hill neighborhood, close to downtown, with a park

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Kenwood
1 Unit Available
17 Lyons St
17 Lyons Street, Duluth, MN
5 Bedrooms
$1,950
AVAILABLE JUNE 1ST - Large 5 Bedroom- Close to Campus! - TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, PLEASE SELECT THE COSIGNER OPTION Large 5 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with plenty of natural charm! This home has plenty of space with large living areas and a awesome

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
East End
1 Unit Available
614 N 13th Ave E
614 North 13th Avenue East, Duluth, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
614 N 13th Ave E Available 09/01/20 Beautiful 2 Bedroom Home Available September 1st! - Come take a look at this lovely 2 bedroom! Don't miss the opportunity to call this place home.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Fond Du Lac-Gary- New Duluth
1 Unit Available
1105 101st Ave W
1105 101st Avenue West, Duluth, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1105 101st Ave W Available 08/01/20 Freshly Remodeled Home in Gary! Pet Friendly! - Come and check out this freshly remodeled home!!! Walk up and open the door to the front porch and notice all the room for coats and shoes.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
East End
1 Unit Available
703 E 11th St
703 East 11th Street, Duluth, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
703 E 11th St Available 07/01/20 Charming 3 bedroom/1Bathroom home in a great part of East End! - Charming 3 Bedroom/1 Bathroom home in a great part of East End! This home has been beautifully remodeled with new hardwood floors, new windows, new

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Morgan Park-Smithville-Riverside
1 Unit Available
9022 Falcon St
9022 Falcon Street, Duluth, MN
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
9022 Falcon St Available 08/01/20 Stunning 4 Bedroom house! - This home will take your breath away! Walk up in the home and notice right away how homey it feels! The living room is a great space to make your own and hang out with friends and family.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Kenwood
1 Unit Available
507 Madison Ave
507 Madison Avenue, Duluth, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
960 sqft
Super convenient Aspenwood Condo. Very close to Kenwood shopping and area colleges.

Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
Observation Hill
1 Unit Available
209 N 11th Ave W
209 North 11th Avenue West, Duluth, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
Unique 3 Bedroom Home Available Now! - A virtual walkthrough video is available here: https://youtu.be/mInmibRODFY Centrally located move-in ready home available today! Three bedrooms are located on the second floor, along with the full bathroom.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Kenwood
1 Unit Available
110 Niagara St E
110 East Niagara Street, Duluth, MN
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
110 Niagara St E Available 06/01/20 AVAILABLE JUNE 1ST - 4 Bedroom Home Close to Campus! - TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, PLEASE SELECT THE COSIGNER OPTION Be the first to see this beautiful home! This home has a great porch for hanging out on, off street

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
East End
1 Unit Available
518 N 10th Ave E
518 North 10th Avenue East, Duluth, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1236 sqft
518 N 10th Ave E Available 06/01/20 AVAILABLE JUNE 1ST-Great 3 Bedroom just across from Portland Square - TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, PLEASE SELECT THE COSIGNER OPTION Come in and check out this great 3 bedroom 1.

Last updated April 7 at 10:59am
Congdon
1 Unit Available
509 Spear Ave
509 Spear Avenue, Duluth, MN
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1221 sqft
509 Spear Ave Available 06/01/20 AVAILABLE JUNE 1ST - Stunning Remodeled Home Close To Morley Heights Park! - TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, PLEASE SELECT THE COSIGNER OPTION Be the first to see this beautiful home! This home has two great porches for

Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
West End
1 Unit Available
8 N 18th Ave W
8 N 18th Ave W, Duluth, MN
2 Bedrooms
$825
Cozy 2 Bedroom Apartment in Lincoln Park! - Property Id: 97547 2 Bedroom 1 bath apartment located at 8 N 18th Ave W available 4/1/20.

Last updated May 2 at 11:50am
East End
1 Unit Available
1011 N 14th Ave E
1011 North 14th Avenue East, Duluth, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1210 sqft
1011 N 14th Ave E Available 06/01/19 Stunning 3 bedroom home! - To Schedule a showing please go to www.rentwithheirloom.com, and make sure you select the cosigner option.
Results within 5 miles of Duluth

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5343 Stark Road
5343 Stark Road, St. Louis County, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1002 sqft
5343 Stark Road Available 06/29/20 Quaint home in the Country but close to everything! - This 3 bedroom home in the country but close to everything, is the perfect place for you to call home! The open floor plan on the main floor connects the

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
1410 N 11th st
1410 North 11th Street, Superior, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1410 n 11th - Property Id: 262746 3 bedroom home Beautiful property located steps from the park. Recently remodeled with new carpet, paint and kitchen and bath fixtures...".

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
32 Laurel Ave
32 Laurel Avenue, Superior, WI
4 Bedrooms
$1,250
Available 06/01/20 32 laurel st superior wi Newly remodeled from top to bottom! 4 bedroom 1 and a half bath home with Brand new just built 2 stall garage.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Duluth, MN

Finding an apartment in Duluth that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

