Apartment List
/
MN
/
duluth
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:24 PM

13 Apartments for rent in Duluth, MN with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Duluth renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particul... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:16pm
Spirit Valley/Denfeld/Norton Park
1 Unit Available
Irving School Apartment Homes
101 N 56th Ave W, Duluth, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$935
912 sqft
Historic school renovated into residential apartments. Unique architectural features including built-in cases, chalkboards, and exposed brick walls. Units feature modern appliances and contemporary interior finishes.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
Spirit Valley/Denfeld/Norton Park
1 Unit Available
Ramsey Village
5402 Ramsey St, Duluth, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,410
1328 sqft
Charming townhouses with front porches, gorgeous master suites, open floor plans and gourmet kitchens with dishwasher. Laundry in-unit. Great location close to shopping, dining and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
Chester Park
4 Units Available
Chesterwood
723 Kenwood Ave, Duluth, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,115
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Fresh, functional apartments, not far from the College of St. Scholastica and the University of Minnesota Duluth. Hardwood floors, garbage disposals, air conditioning and walk-in closets. Lobby, parking and Internet access. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:32pm
Downtown Duluth
6 Units Available
Lofts on Canal
20 Sutphin St, Duluth, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,039
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1170 sqft
Located in Duluth's Downtown Waterfront, within walking distance of Bayfront Festival Park. Refurbished one- and two-bedroom units with sweeping views of Lake Superior. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
Spirit Valley/Denfeld/Norton Park
2 Units Available
Ramsey Village II
5404 Ramsey St, Duluth, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,340
1017 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy an open floor plan with large windows and hardwood flooring. Spacious townhomes in West Duluth with easy access to I-35. Community offers detached garages and large front porches.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Kenwood
1 Unit Available
17 Lyons St
17 Lyons Street, Duluth, MN
5 Bedrooms
$1,950
AVAILABLE JUNE 1ST - Large 5 Bedroom- Close to Campus! - TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, PLEASE SELECT THE COSIGNER OPTION Large 5 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with plenty of natural charm! This home has plenty of space with large living areas and a awesome

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
East End
1 Unit Available
703 E 11th St
703 East 11th Street, Duluth, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
703 E 11th St Available 07/01/20 Charming 3 bedroom/1Bathroom home in a great part of East End! - Charming 3 Bedroom/1 Bathroom home in a great part of East End! This home has been beautifully remodeled with new hardwood floors, new windows, new

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Observation Hill
1 Unit Available
1107 W 3rd St
1107 West 3rd Street, Duluth, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1100 sqft
1107 W 3rd St Available 08/01/20 1107 W 3rd St- Beautiful Home on Observation Hill! - Available August 1! 1107 W 3rd St is a classic 3 bed, 2 bath home in Duluth, located in the quiet Observation Hill neighborhood, close to downtown, with a park

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Kenwood
1 Unit Available
507 Madison Ave
507 Madison Avenue, Duluth, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
960 sqft
Super convenient Aspenwood Condo. Very close to Kenwood shopping and area colleges.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
West End
1 Unit Available
3139 Restormel St
3139 Restormel Street, Duluth, MN
2 Bedrooms
$875
823 sqft
Available Now! This beautiful 2 bedroom, 1 bath upper duplex apartment is a must see. Lovely hardwood floors through out. Bedrooms have spacious closets and the bathroom has a built in linen cupboard. Large eat in kitchen with lots of cupboards.

1 of 12

Last updated April 7 at 10:59am
Congdon
1 Unit Available
509 Spear Ave
509 Spear Avenue, Duluth, MN
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1221 sqft
509 Spear Ave Available 06/01/20 AVAILABLE JUNE 1ST - Stunning Remodeled Home Close To Morley Heights Park! - TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, PLEASE SELECT THE COSIGNER OPTION Be the first to see this beautiful home! This home has two great porches for

1 of 15

Last updated May 2 at 11:50am
East End
1 Unit Available
1011 N 14th Ave E
1011 North 14th Avenue East, Duluth, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1210 sqft
1011 N 14th Ave E Available 06/01/19 Stunning 3 bedroom home! - To Schedule a showing please go to www.rentwithheirloom.com, and make sure you select the cosigner option.
Results within 5 miles of Duluth

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
5343 Stark Road
5343 Stark Road, St. Louis County, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1002 sqft
5343 Stark Road Available 06/29/20 Quaint home in the Country but close to everything! - This 3 bedroom home in the country but close to everything, is the perfect place for you to call home! The open floor plan on the main floor connects the
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Duluth, MN

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Duluth renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Similar Pages

Duluth 2 BedroomsDuluth 3 BedroomsDuluth Apartments with BalconyDuluth Apartments with Garage
Duluth Apartments with Hardwood FloorsDuluth Apartments with ParkingDuluth Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Duluth Cheap PlacesDuluth Dog Friendly ApartmentsDuluth Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Hibbing, MNCloquet, MNHermantown, MN
Virginia, MNEveleth, MN
Mountain Iron, MNSuperior, WI

Nearby Neighborhoods

Spirit Valley/Denfeld/Norton ParkEast End
Downtown Duluth
Congdon

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Minnesota-DuluthFond du Lac Tribal and Community College
Hibbing Community College
Mesabi Range College