33 Apartments for rent in Superior, WI

Superior, Wisconsin

Gee, I wonder why your new town is called Superior? Let me think, let me think… Oh, because it’s located right on the banks of Lake Superior. Mystery solved! Now let’s take a look at some apartments for rent and find you the home of your dreams.

Located about six miles south of Duluth, Minnesota, Superior is part suburb, part industrial center, and part wilderness vacation home.

While many Superior residents commute to Duluth for both work and play, you’ll find that you have many options for entertainment, shopping and dining in your own backyard. Though many of the attractions in town will be centered in the suburban areas to the south and the surrounding malls, Superior is close to Pokegama Bay where you can enjoy activities of both the terrestrial and aquatic variety.

Superior’s city center and major industrial port is situated just south of Lake Superior’s shore. However, if you go southeast from the city center along the shoreline, you’ll find a small community with desirable rentals around Central Park and the East End. Some properties in this area will offer studio apartments and furnished apartments for rent. Additionally, several apartment rentals offer great amenities, including gyms, pools and clubhouses.

In the inland area around the city center, you’ll find a few rentals that offer short-term leases. Two bedrooms range from $550 to $700.

Further south, Superior transforms from an industrial center to a wilderness wonderland. Additionally, you’ll find easy access to the city’s shopping centers in the southern portion of town. If you’re looking for great scenery with proximity to suburban convenience, this area’s for you. Large, wooden rental homes on rustic lots dominate the real estate market in this area. Two bedrooms here can be costly, though, generally ranging from $1000 to $1200.

Great news for animal lovers! Superior, particularly in the more rural southern portion of town, is quite pet-friendly. And why wouldn’t it be? Fido and Fluffy will enjoy all the great outdoor activities available in your new city. Though some rentals may have limitations on the size or number of pets, most landlords will be quite accommodating to your four-legged friends.

So welcome to Superior! Enjoy all that this community has to offer!