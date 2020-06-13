Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:06 PM

33 Apartments for rent in Superior, WI

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
1820 John Ave
1820 John Ave, Superior, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
800 sqft
Large, bright and sunny 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment on the main level unit with a private entry located in a 4 plex just 7 blocks from UWS. Living room is attached to the dining room with a decorative fire place.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
1410 N 11th st
1410 North 11th Street, Superior, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1410 n 11th - Property Id: 262746 3 bedroom home Beautiful property located steps from the park. Recently remodeled with new carpet, paint and kitchen and bath fixtures...".

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
32 Laurel Ave
32 Laurel Avenue, Superior, WI
4 Bedrooms
$1,250
Available 06/01/20 32 laurel st superior wi Newly remodeled from top to bottom! 4 bedroom 1 and a half bath home with Brand new just built 2 stall garage.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Morgan Park-Smithville-Riverside
1 Unit Available
9022 Falcon St
9022 Falcon Street, Duluth, MN
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
9022 Falcon St Available 08/01/20 Stunning 4 Bedroom house! - This home will take your breath away! Walk up in the home and notice right away how homey it feels! The living room is a great space to make your own and hang out with friends and family.
Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
Spirit Valley/Denfeld/Norton Park
1 Unit Available
Irving School Apartment Homes
101 N 56th Ave W, Duluth, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$935
912 sqft
Historic school renovated into residential apartments. Unique architectural features including built-in cases, chalkboards, and exposed brick walls. Units feature modern appliances and contemporary interior finishes.
Last updated June 12 at 12:55am
Downtown Duluth
Contact for Availability
Cove Apartments
1 East 1st Street, Duluth, MN
Studio
$850
407 sqft
1 Bedroom
$925
572 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
853 sqft
Nestled near the shores of Lake Superior in the heart of Duluth, Cove Apartments celebrates the harbor city with nautical-inspired interior touches and inviting resident spaces.
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
Spirit Valley/Denfeld/Norton Park
1 Unit Available
Ramsey Village
5402 Ramsey St, Duluth, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,410
1328 sqft
Charming townhouses with front porches, gorgeous master suites, open floor plans and gourmet kitchens with dishwasher. Laundry in-unit. Great location close to shopping, dining and entertainment.
Last updated June 13 at 12:53pm
Downtown Duluth
2 Units Available
Greysolon Plaza
231 E Superior St, Duluth, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,039
653 sqft
A landmark building that was once a historic hotel. Stunning Renaissance-style lobby. On-site amenities include new kitchens, community room and spacious layouts. Grand Lake Superior views. Near the downtown area.
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
Chester Park
4 Units Available
Chesterwood
723 Kenwood Ave, Duluth, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,115
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Fresh, functional apartments, not far from the College of St. Scholastica and the University of Minnesota Duluth. Hardwood floors, garbage disposals, air conditioning and walk-in closets. Lobby, parking and Internet access. Pet-friendly.
Last updated June 13 at 01:01pm
Downtown Duluth
6 Units Available
Lofts on Canal
20 Sutphin St, Duluth, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,039
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1152 sqft
Located in Duluth's Downtown Waterfront, within walking distance of Bayfront Festival Park. Refurbished one- and two-bedroom units with sweeping views of Lake Superior. Pet friendly.
Last updated June 13 at 12:47pm
Duluth Heights
4 Units Available
Highland Chateau
822 Baylis St, Duluth, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,070
895 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1115 sqft
Near Web woods and Downtown Duluth. Lots of interior updates including ample storage and controlled access entry. Onsite community room, 24-hour fitness room, and grilling area. Smoke-free community.
Last updated June 13 at 12:32pm
East End
2 Units Available
Yorkleigh
1017 London Road, Duluth, MN
1 Bedroom
$820
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Yorkleigh in Duluth. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
Spirit Valley/Denfeld/Norton Park
2 Units Available
Ramsey Village II
5404 Ramsey St, Duluth, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,340
1017 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy an open floor plan with large windows and hardwood flooring. Spacious townhomes in West Duluth with easy access to I-35. Community offers detached garages and large front porches.
Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
Downtown Duluth
Contact for Availability
West Hillside
625 West 2nd Street, Duluth, MN
Studio
$575
601 sqft
1 Bedroom
$740
568 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$920
1230 sqft
Convenient Location to Downtown Area...Great Views of Harbor & Lake Superior...Quiet Neighborhood... West Hillside is a well-maintained development in the western hillside close to the downtown area, Bayfront Park, hospitals, and schools.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Kenwood
1 Unit Available
1312 Missouri Ave
1312 Missouri Avenue, Duluth, MN
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
AVAILABLE JUNE 1ST - Great 4 Bedroom 2 Bath House - Come see this great 4 bedroom, 2 bath house that is only 3 blocks from UMD and a short drive to St.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Observation Hill
1 Unit Available
1107 W 3rd St
1107 West 3rd Street, Duluth, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1100 sqft
1107 W 3rd St Available 08/01/20 1107 W 3rd St- Beautiful Home on Observation Hill! - Available August 1! 1107 W 3rd St is a classic 3 bed, 2 bath home in Duluth, located in the quiet Observation Hill neighborhood, close to downtown, with a park

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Kenwood
1 Unit Available
17 Lyons St
17 Lyons Street, Duluth, MN
5 Bedrooms
$1,950
AVAILABLE JUNE 1ST - Large 5 Bedroom- Close to Campus! - TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, PLEASE SELECT THE COSIGNER OPTION Large 5 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with plenty of natural charm! This home has plenty of space with large living areas and a awesome

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5343 Stark Road
5343 Stark Road, St. Louis County, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1002 sqft
5343 Stark Road Available 06/29/20 Quaint home in the Country but close to everything! - This 3 bedroom home in the country but close to everything, is the perfect place for you to call home! The open floor plan on the main floor connects the

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
East End
1 Unit Available
614 N 13th Ave E
614 North 13th Avenue East, Duluth, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
614 N 13th Ave E Available 09/01/20 Beautiful 2 Bedroom Home Available September 1st! - Come take a look at this lovely 2 bedroom! Don't miss the opportunity to call this place home.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Fond Du Lac-Gary- New Duluth
1 Unit Available
1105 101st Ave W
1105 101st Avenue West, Duluth, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1105 101st Ave W Available 08/01/20 Freshly Remodeled Home in Gary! Pet Friendly! - Come and check out this freshly remodeled home!!! Walk up and open the door to the front porch and notice all the room for coats and shoes.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
East End
1 Unit Available
703 E 11th St
703 East 11th Street, Duluth, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
703 E 11th St Available 07/01/20 Charming 3 bedroom/1Bathroom home in a great part of East End! - Charming 3 Bedroom/1 Bathroom home in a great part of East End! This home has been beautifully remodeled with new hardwood floors, new windows, new

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Congdon
1 Unit Available
711 Irving Place Second Floor
711 Irving Place, Duluth, MN
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2205 sqft
Beautiful Congdon Upper Floor Available Now!! Heat, Hot Water, and Sewer Included!! - Beautiful, spacious home in fabulous Congdon Neighborhood available NOW! Call Deanna at 218-626-5999 to view this 3-4 bedroom, 2 bath home with off street

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Downtown Duluth
1 Unit Available
26 East Superior Street Unit 503
26 East Superior Street, Duluth, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1350 sqft
Furnished Upscale Lake View Downtown Condo in Wieland Block! Available Now! - Welcome to Beautiful Downtown Duluth! Call Deanna today at 218-626-5999 to schedule a viewing of this stunning, furnished 1350-square-foot condo at Wieland Block is

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Kenwood
1 Unit Available
507 Madison Ave
507 Madison Avenue, Duluth, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
960 sqft
Super convenient Aspenwood Condo. Very close to Kenwood shopping and area colleges.
City GuideSuperior
Superior, Wisconsin

Gee, I wonder why your new town is called Superior? Let me think, let me think… Oh, because it’s located right on the banks of Lake Superior. Mystery solved! Now let’s take a look at some apartments for rent and find you the home of your dreams.

Located about six miles south of Duluth, Minnesota, Superior is part suburb, part industrial center, and part wilderness vacation home.

While many Superior residents commute to Duluth for both work and play, you’ll find that you have many options for entertainment, shopping and dining in your own backyard. Though many of the attractions in town will be centered in the suburban areas to the south and the surrounding malls, Superior is close to Pokegama Bay where you can enjoy activities of both the terrestrial and aquatic variety.

Superior’s city center and major industrial port is situated just south of Lake Superior’s shore. However, if you go southeast from the city center along the shoreline, you’ll find a small community with desirable rentals around Central Park and the East End. Some properties in this area will offer studio apartments and furnished apartments for rent. Additionally, several apartment rentals offer great amenities, including gyms, pools and clubhouses.

In the inland area around the city center, you’ll find a few rentals that offer short-term leases. Two bedrooms range from $550 to $700.

Further south, Superior transforms from an industrial center to a wilderness wonderland. Additionally, you’ll find easy access to the city’s shopping centers in the southern portion of town. If you’re looking for great scenery with proximity to suburban convenience, this area’s for you. Large, wooden rental homes on rustic lots dominate the real estate market in this area. Two bedrooms here can be costly, though, generally ranging from $1000 to $1200.

Great news for animal lovers! Superior, particularly in the more rural southern portion of town, is quite pet-friendly. And why wouldn’t it be? Fido and Fluffy will enjoy all the great outdoor activities available in your new city. Though some rentals may have limitations on the size or number of pets, most landlords will be quite accommodating to your four-legged friends.

So welcome to Superior! Enjoy all that this community has to offer!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Superior?
The average rent price for Superior rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,120.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Superior?
Some of the colleges located in the Superior area include Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College, and University of Minnesota-Duluth. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Superior?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Superior from include Duluth, Cloquet, and Hermantown.

