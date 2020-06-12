1 Apartments for rent in Aurora, MN

/
aurora
Last updated June 12 at 12:51am
Julia Manor
410 W 3rd St. N, Aurora, MN
1 Bedroom
$600
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$715
840 sqft
Cozy apartments with on-site caretaker. Eat-in kitchen and real wood cabinets. One- and two-bedroom floor plans available. Cable included in price of rent in controlled access building. Close to The Quarry at Giants Ridge.
The average rent price for Aurora rentals listed on Apartment List is $660.
Some of the colleges located in the Aurora area include University of Minnesota-Duluth, Hibbing Community College, and Mesabi Range College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Aurora from include Duluth, Hibbing, Hermantown, Virginia, and Eveleth.