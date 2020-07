Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning recently renovated dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony carpet garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking 24hr maintenance garage internet access lobby online portal

You've found your new home! Chesterwood Apartments is nestled in the highlands of Duluth, Mn, within walking distance of the College of St. Scholastica and University of Minnesota - Duluth. These classic dog and cat friendly 1 and 2 bedroom apartments available for rent feature spacious living rooms, ample closet space and have been newly renovated. Enjoy the convenience of being close to all that Duluth has to offer - whether it's a trip to Canal Park, an adventure at the zoo, shopping at the mall or dining at Pickwick's, you are sure to find what you are looking for at Chesterwood Apartments! Call today and schedule your personal tour.