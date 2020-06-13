33 Apartments for rent in Duluth, MN

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
Spirit Valley/Denfeld/Norton Park
1 Unit Available
Irving School Apartment Homes
101 N 56th Ave W, Duluth, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$935
912 sqft
Historic school renovated into residential apartments. Unique architectural features including built-in cases, chalkboards, and exposed brick walls. Units feature modern appliances and contemporary interior finishes.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 12 at 12:55am
Downtown Duluth
Contact for Availability
Cove Apartments
1 East 1st Street, Duluth, MN
Studio
$850
407 sqft
1 Bedroom
$925
572 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
853 sqft
Nestled near the shores of Lake Superior in the heart of Duluth, Cove Apartments celebrates the harbor city with nautical-inspired interior touches and inviting resident spaces.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
Spirit Valley/Denfeld/Norton Park
1 Unit Available
Ramsey Village
5402 Ramsey St, Duluth, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,410
1328 sqft
Charming townhouses with front porches, gorgeous master suites, open floor plans and gourmet kitchens with dishwasher. Laundry in-unit. Great location close to shopping, dining and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 12:53pm
Downtown Duluth
2 Units Available
Greysolon Plaza
231 E Superior St, Duluth, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,039
653 sqft
A landmark building that was once a historic hotel. Stunning Renaissance-style lobby. On-site amenities include new kitchens, community room and spacious layouts. Grand Lake Superior views. Near the downtown area.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
Chester Park
4 Units Available
Chesterwood
723 Kenwood Ave, Duluth, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,115
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Fresh, functional apartments, not far from the College of St. Scholastica and the University of Minnesota Duluth. Hardwood floors, garbage disposals, air conditioning and walk-in closets. Lobby, parking and Internet access. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Congdon
5 Units Available
Les Chateaux
3800 London Rd, Duluth, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,190
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1150 sqft
A selection of one-, two and three bedrooms located right near downtown Duluth. Main features include air conditioner, dishwashers, large closets, ceiling fans, patios/balconies and more.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 01:01pm
Downtown Duluth
6 Units Available
Lofts on Canal
20 Sutphin St, Duluth, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,039
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1152 sqft
Located in Duluth's Downtown Waterfront, within walking distance of Bayfront Festival Park. Refurbished one- and two-bedroom units with sweeping views of Lake Superior. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:47pm
Duluth Heights
4 Units Available
Highland Chateau
822 Baylis St, Duluth, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,070
895 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1115 sqft
Near Web woods and Downtown Duluth. Lots of interior updates including ample storage and controlled access entry. Onsite community room, 24-hour fitness room, and grilling area. Smoke-free community.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 12:32pm
East End
2 Units Available
Yorkleigh
1017 London Road, Duluth, MN
1 Bedroom
$820
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Yorkleigh in Duluth. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
Spirit Valley/Denfeld/Norton Park
2 Units Available
Ramsey Village II
5404 Ramsey St, Duluth, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,340
1017 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy an open floor plan with large windows and hardwood flooring. Spacious townhomes in West Duluth with easy access to I-35. Community offers detached garages and large front porches.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
Downtown Duluth
Contact for Availability
West Hillside
625 West 2nd Street, Duluth, MN
Studio
$575
601 sqft
1 Bedroom
$740
568 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$920
1230 sqft
Convenient Location to Downtown Area...Great Views of Harbor & Lake Superior...Quiet Neighborhood... West Hillside is a well-maintained development in the western hillside close to the downtown area, Bayfront Park, hospitals, and schools.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Kenwood
1 Unit Available
1312 Missouri Ave
1312 Missouri Avenue, Duluth, MN
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
AVAILABLE JUNE 1ST - Great 4 Bedroom 2 Bath House - Come see this great 4 bedroom, 2 bath house that is only 3 blocks from UMD and a short drive to St.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Observation Hill
1 Unit Available
1107 W 3rd St
1107 West 3rd Street, Duluth, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1100 sqft
1107 W 3rd St Available 08/01/20 1107 W 3rd St- Beautiful Home on Observation Hill! - Available August 1! 1107 W 3rd St is a classic 3 bed, 2 bath home in Duluth, located in the quiet Observation Hill neighborhood, close to downtown, with a park

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Kenwood
1 Unit Available
17 Lyons St
17 Lyons Street, Duluth, MN
5 Bedrooms
$1,950
AVAILABLE JUNE 1ST - Large 5 Bedroom- Close to Campus! - TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, PLEASE SELECT THE COSIGNER OPTION Large 5 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with plenty of natural charm! This home has plenty of space with large living areas and a awesome

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
East End
1 Unit Available
614 N 13th Ave E
614 North 13th Avenue East, Duluth, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
614 N 13th Ave E Available 09/01/20 Beautiful 2 Bedroom Home Available September 1st! - Come take a look at this lovely 2 bedroom! Don't miss the opportunity to call this place home.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Fond Du Lac-Gary- New Duluth
1 Unit Available
1105 101st Ave W
1105 101st Avenue West, Duluth, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1105 101st Ave W Available 08/01/20 Freshly Remodeled Home in Gary! Pet Friendly! - Come and check out this freshly remodeled home!!! Walk up and open the door to the front porch and notice all the room for coats and shoes.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
East End
1 Unit Available
703 E 11th St
703 East 11th Street, Duluth, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
703 E 11th St Available 07/01/20 Charming 3 bedroom/1Bathroom home in a great part of East End! - Charming 3 Bedroom/1 Bathroom home in a great part of East End! This home has been beautifully remodeled with new hardwood floors, new windows, new

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Congdon
1 Unit Available
711 Irving Place Second Floor
711 Irving Place, Duluth, MN
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2205 sqft
Beautiful Congdon Upper Floor Available Now!! Heat, Hot Water, and Sewer Included!! - Beautiful, spacious home in fabulous Congdon Neighborhood available NOW! Call Deanna at 218-626-5999 to view this 3-4 bedroom, 2 bath home with off street

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Downtown Duluth
1 Unit Available
26 East Superior Street Unit 503
26 East Superior Street, Duluth, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1100 sqft
Furnished Upscale Lake View Downtown Condo in Wieland Block! Available Now! - Welcome to Beautiful Downtown Duluth! Call Deanna today at 218-626-5999 to schedule a viewing of this stunning, furnished 1350-square-foot condo at Wieland Block is

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Morgan Park-Smithville-Riverside
1 Unit Available
9022 Falcon St
9022 Falcon Street, Duluth, MN
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
9022 Falcon St Available 08/01/20 Stunning 4 Bedroom house! - This home will take your breath away! Walk up in the home and notice right away how homey it feels! The living room is a great space to make your own and hang out with friends and family.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Kenwood
1 Unit Available
507 Madison Ave
507 Madison Avenue, Duluth, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
960 sqft
Super convenient Aspenwood Condo. Very close to Kenwood shopping and area colleges.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
West End
1 Unit Available
3139 Restormel St
3139 Restormel Street, Duluth, MN
2 Bedrooms
$875
823 sqft
Available Now! This beautiful 2 bedroom, 1 bath upper duplex apartment is a must see. Lovely hardwood floors through out. Bedrooms have spacious closets and the bathroom has a built in linen cupboard. Large eat in kitchen with lots of cupboards.

1 of 31

Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
Observation Hill
1 Unit Available
209 N 11th Ave W
209 North 11th Avenue West, Duluth, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
Unique 3 Bedroom Home Available Now! - A virtual walkthrough video is available here: https://youtu.be/mInmibRODFY Centrally located move-in ready home available today! Three bedrooms are located on the second floor, along with the full bathroom.

1 of 6

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Chester Park
1 Unit Available
1313 N 20th Ave E
1313 North 20th Avenue East, Duluth, MN
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1313 N 20th Ave E Available 06/01/20 AVAILABLE JUNE 1ST - 4 Bedroom Home Close to Campus! - Don't miss your opportunity to live in this great 4 bedroom house that is walking distance to UMD! This very clean, 4 bedroom, 2 bath home available June

Median Rent in Duluth

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Duluth is $682, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $872.
Studio
$587
1 Bed
$682
2 Beds
$872
3+ Beds
$1,132

June 2020 Duluth Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Duluth Rent Report. Duluth rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Duluth rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

View full Rent Report

Duluth rent trends were flat over the past month

Duluth rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they have increased marginally by 0.6% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Duluth stand at $682 for a one-bedroom apartment and $873 for a two-bedroom. Duluth's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Duluth rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Duluth, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Duluth is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Duluth's median two-bedroom rent of $873 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.6% increase in Duluth.
    • While Duluth's rents rose marginally over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Duluth than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three-and-a-half times the price in Duluth.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Duluth?
    In Duluth, the median rent is $587 for a studio, $682 for a 1-bedroom, $872 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,132 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Duluth, check out our monthly Duluth Rent Report.
    What are the most popular neighborhoods in Duluth?
    Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Duluth include Spirit Valley/Denfeld/Norton Park, East End, Downtown Duluth, and Congdon.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Duluth?
    Some of the colleges located in the Duluth area include University of Minnesota-Duluth, Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College, Hibbing Community College, and Mesabi Range College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Duluth?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Duluth from include Hibbing, Cloquet, Hermantown, Virginia, and Eveleth.

