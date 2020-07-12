Apartment List
/
MN
/
duluth
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 12 2020 at 10:30 PM

25 Apartments for rent in Duluth, MN with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Duluth apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ga... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
2 Units Available
Spirit Valley/Denfeld/Norton Park
Ramsey Village II
5404 Ramsey St, Duluth, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
1178 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy an open floor plan with large windows and hardwood flooring. Spacious townhomes in West Duluth with easy access to I-35. Community offers detached garages and large front porches.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 06:28pm
6 Units Available
Duluth Heights
Highland Chateau
822 Baylis St, Duluth, MN
Studio
$856
395 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,070
895 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1115 sqft
Near Web woods and Downtown Duluth. Lots of interior updates including ample storage and controlled access entry. Onsite community room, 24-hour fitness room, and grilling area. Smoke-free community.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 06:24pm
9 Units Available
Downtown Duluth
Lofts on Canal
20 Sutphin St, Duluth, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,039
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1152 sqft
Located in Duluth's Downtown Waterfront, within walking distance of Bayfront Festival Park. Refurbished one- and two-bedroom units with sweeping views of Lake Superior. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 06:07pm
2 Units Available
Spirit Valley/Denfeld/Norton Park
Irving School Apartment Homes
101 N 56th Ave W, Duluth, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$935
912 sqft
Historic school renovated into residential apartments. Unique architectural features including built-in cases, chalkboards, and exposed brick walls. Units feature modern appliances and contemporary interior finishes.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
5 Units Available
Congdon
Les Chateaux
3800 London Rd, Duluth, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,240
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1150 sqft
A selection of one-, two and three bedrooms located right near downtown Duluth. Main features include air conditioner, dishwashers, large closets, ceiling fans, patios/balconies and more.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
2 Units Available
Chester Park
Chesterwood
723 Kenwood Ave, Duluth, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,115
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
850 sqft
Fresh, functional apartments, not far from the College of St. Scholastica and the University of Minnesota Duluth. Hardwood floors, garbage disposals, air conditioning and walk-in closets. Lobby, parking and Internet access. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 22 at 06:38pm
1 Unit Available
Spirit Valley/Denfeld/Norton Park
Ramsey Village
5402 Ramsey St, Duluth, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Charming townhouses with front porches, gorgeous master suites, open floor plans and gourmet kitchens with dishwasher. Laundry in-unit. Great location close to shopping, dining and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 06:23pm
2 Units Available
Downtown Duluth
Greysolon Plaza
231 E Superior St, Duluth, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,039
653 sqft
A landmark building that was once a historic hotel. Stunning Renaissance-style lobby. On-site amenities include new kitchens, community room and spacious layouts. Grand Lake Superior views. Near the downtown area.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
Downtown Duluth
Cove Apartments
1 East 1st Street, Duluth, MN
Studio
$850
407 sqft
1 Bedroom
$925
572 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
853 sqft
Nestled near the shores of Lake Superior in the heart of Duluth, Cove Apartments celebrates the harbor city with nautical-inspired interior touches and inviting resident spaces.

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
East End
1123 E 5th St
1123 East 5th Street, Duluth, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1123 E 5th St Available 09/01/20 Check out this beautiful 3 Bedroom Home Available 9/1! - More pictures coming soon! This stunning 3 bedroom 1 bath home is available September 1.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Kenwood
507 Madison Ave
507 Madison Avenue, Duluth, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
960 sqft
Super convenient Aspenwood Condo. Very close to Kenwood shopping and area colleges.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
East End
917 E 6th St (Front)
917 East 6th Street, Duluth, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
Beautiful 3 bedroom home! - Be the first to live in the beautiful 3 bedroom home! Perfect location with off street parking! Beautiful hardwood floors through the house giving it character and making cleaning a breeze.

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Park Point
2939 Minnesota Ave
2939 Minnesota Avenue, Duluth, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1742 sqft
2939 Minnesota Ave Available 09/01/20 Enjoy Park Point Sunsets Daily! Open September 1st - You will love this spacious two bedroom, two bath Park Point cottage! This home is on the harbor side with excellent water access for kayaking, canoeing and

1 of 31

Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
1 Unit Available
Observation Hill
209 N 11th Ave W
209 North 11th Avenue West, Duluth, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
Unique 3 Bedroom Home Available Now! - A virtual walkthrough video is available here: https://youtu.be/mInmibRODFY Centrally located move-in ready home available today! Three bedrooms are located on the second floor, along with the full bathroom.

1 of 6

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
Chester Park
1313 N 20th Ave E
1313 North 20th Avenue East, Duluth, MN
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1313 N 20th Ave E Available 06/01/20 AVAILABLE JUNE 1ST - 4 Bedroom Home Close to Campus! - Don't miss your opportunity to live in this great 4 bedroom house that is walking distance to UMD! This very clean, 4 bedroom, 2 bath home available June

1 of 7

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
Kenwood
110 Niagara St E
110 East Niagara Street, Duluth, MN
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
110 Niagara St E Available 06/01/20 AVAILABLE JUNE 1ST - 4 Bedroom Home Close to Campus! - TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, PLEASE SELECT THE COSIGNER OPTION Be the first to see this beautiful home! This home has a great porch for hanging out on, off street

1 of 13

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
East End
518 N 10th Ave E
518 North 10th Avenue East, Duluth, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1236 sqft
518 N 10th Ave E Available 06/01/20 AVAILABLE JUNE 1ST-Great 3 Bedroom just across from Portland Square - TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, PLEASE SELECT THE COSIGNER OPTION Come in and check out this great 3 bedroom 1.

1 of 12

Last updated April 7 at 10:59am
1 Unit Available
Congdon
509 Spear Ave
509 Spear Avenue, Duluth, MN
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1221 sqft
509 Spear Ave Available 06/01/20 AVAILABLE JUNE 1ST - Stunning Remodeled Home Close To Morley Heights Park! - TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, PLEASE SELECT THE COSIGNER OPTION Be the first to see this beautiful home! This home has two great porches for
Results within 1 mile of Duluth

1 of 3

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Duluth Heights
4247 Stebner Road
4247 Stebner Road, Hermantown, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1100 sqft
4 Available 08/01/20 Newer security bldg. Cherry cabinetry, island, SS appliances. Gas fireplace. Walkin closets. 12 X 24 garage incl. Incredible country location, 5 minutes from all shopping. Quiet, private deck with 8' patio door.
Results within 5 miles of Duluth
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
2 Units Available
Duluth Heights
Deerfield
4122 Meadow Pkwy, Hermantown, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1185 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1600 sqft
Welcome home to our slice of paradise here at Deerfield Townhomes in Hermantown, Minnesota. Our lovely community lies encompassed by the amazing landscape of the area which is richly blanketed with trees and greenery.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
1315 N 6th Street
1315 North 6th Street, Superior, WI
5 Bedrooms
$1,200
1315 N 6th Street - Property Id: 316530 5 BR / 1 BA Off Street Parking Washer / Dryer in house Contact current tenant Vanessa Little 218-391-7837 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2115 Ogden Ave
2115 Ogden Ave, Superior, WI
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
Beautiful 4 bedroom 1.5 bath home available for immediate occupancy - Don't miss your opportunity to rent this great home with 4 bedrooms, 1.

1 of 33

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
32 Laurel Ave
32 Laurel Avenue, Superior, WI
4 Bedrooms
$1,250
Available 06/01/20 32 laurel st superior wi Newly remodeled from top to bottom! 4 bedroom 1 and a half bath home with Brand new just built 2 stall garage.

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1918 Hughitt Ave 1
1918 Hughitt Avenue, Superior, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1000 sqft
Unit 1 Available 08/01/20 Duplex in Superior, Wi; Utilities Included!!! - Property Id: 279218 This 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom house is the perfect blend of classic and modern.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Duluth, MN

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Duluth apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Duluth 2 BedroomsDuluth 3 BedroomsDuluth Apartments with BalconyDuluth Apartments with Garage
Duluth Apartments with Hardwood FloorsDuluth Apartments with ParkingDuluth Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Duluth Cheap PlacesDuluth Dog Friendly ApartmentsDuluth Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Hibbing, MNCloquet, MNHermantown, MN
Virginia, MNEveleth, MN
Mountain Iron, MNSuperior, WI

Nearby Neighborhoods

Spirit Valley/Denfeld/Norton ParkEast End
Downtown Duluth
Congdon

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Minnesota-DuluthFond du Lac Tribal and Community College
Hibbing Community College
Mesabi Range College