Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:13 AM

Ramsey Village

5402 Ramsey St · (218) 255-9230
Location

5402 Ramsey St, Duluth, MN 55807
Spirit Valley/Denfeld/Norton Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED 21 days AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$1,290

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1071 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Ramsey Village.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
parking
pet friendly
lobby
online portal
Set in the heart of West Duluth's neighborhood restoration area, Ramsey Village Townhomes offer the epitome of urban living. Charming front porches, gourmet kitchens, open floor plans, vaulted ceilings, beautiful master suites - classic and inviting, inside and out. This fantastic community offers 1, 2, and 3 bedroom floor plans with your own private entry, spacious great room, separate kitchen and dining, generous closet space and in-home laundry. At Ramsey Village, you are close to it all: fine dining, shopping and entertainment alike! Schedule your personal tour today.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3, 6, 9, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $25 per applicant
Deposit: $600
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $150 per pet
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2 pet maximum
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Detached garage: included in the lease. Surface lot. Detached Garages Available. Garage lot. Detached Garages Available. Street. Detached Garages Available.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Ramsey Village have any available units?
Ramsey Village has a unit available for $1,290 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Duluth, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Duluth Rent Report.
What amenities does Ramsey Village have?
Some of Ramsey Village's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Ramsey Village currently offering any rent specials?
Ramsey Village is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Ramsey Village pet-friendly?
Yes, Ramsey Village is pet friendly.
Does Ramsey Village offer parking?
Yes, Ramsey Village offers parking.
Does Ramsey Village have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Ramsey Village offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Ramsey Village have a pool?
No, Ramsey Village does not have a pool.
Does Ramsey Village have accessible units?
No, Ramsey Village does not have accessible units.
Does Ramsey Village have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Ramsey Village has units with dishwashers.
