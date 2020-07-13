Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal oven range refrigerator Property Amenities 24hr maintenance internet access cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking pet friendly lobby online portal

Set in the heart of West Duluth's neighborhood restoration area, Ramsey Village Townhomes offer the epitome of urban living. Charming front porches, gourmet kitchens, open floor plans, vaulted ceilings, beautiful master suites - classic and inviting, inside and out. This fantastic community offers 1, 2, and 3 bedroom floor plans with your own private entry, spacious great room, separate kitchen and dining, generous closet space and in-home laundry. At Ramsey Village, you are close to it all: fine dining, shopping and entertainment alike! Schedule your personal tour today.