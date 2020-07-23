/
douglas county
Last updated July 23 2020
34 Apartments for rent in Douglas County, WI📍
1 Unit Available
1709 John Ave
1709 John Avenue, Superior, WI
1 Bedroom
$825
700 sqft
Available now Clean and well kept main level unit located in quiet 4-plex.
1 Unit Available
1315 N 6th Street
1315 North 6th Street, Superior, WI
5 Bedrooms
$1,200
1315 N 6th Street - Property Id: 316530 5 BR / 1 BA Off Street Parking Washer / Dryer in house Contact current tenant Vanessa Little 218-391-7837 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
1 Unit Available
1918 Hughitt Ave 1
1918 Hughitt Avenue, Superior, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1000 sqft
Unit 1 Available 08/01/20 Duplex in Superior, Wi; Utilities Included!!! - Property Id: 279218 This 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom house is the perfect blend of classic and modern.
1 Unit Available
2115 Ogden Ave
2115 Ogden Ave, Superior, WI
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
Beautiful 4 bedroom 1.5 bath home available for immediate occupancy - Don't miss your opportunity to rent this great home with 4 bedrooms, 1.
1 Unit Available
1410 N 11th st
1410 North 11th Street, Superior, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1410 n 11th - Property Id: 262746 3 bedroom home Beautiful property located steps from the park. Recently remodeled with new carpet, paint and kitchen and bath fixtures...".
1 Unit Available
32 Laurel Ave
32 Laurel Avenue, Superior, WI
4 Bedrooms
$1,250
Available 06/01/20 32 laurel st superior wi Newly remodeled from top to bottom! 4 bedroom 1 and a half bath home with Brand new just built 2 stall garage.
6 Units Available
Duluth Heights
Highland Chateau
822 Baylis St, Duluth, MN
Studio
$856
395 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,070
895 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1115 sqft
Near Web woods and Downtown Duluth. Lots of interior updates including ample storage and controlled access entry. Onsite community room, 24-hour fitness room, and grilling area. Smoke-free community.
5 Units Available
Spirit Valley/Denfeld/Norton Park
Ramsey Village II
5404 Ramsey St, Duluth, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,380
1328 sqft
Enjoy an open floor plan with large windows and hardwood flooring. Spacious townhomes in West Duluth with easy access to I-35. Community offers detached garages and large front porches.
1 Unit Available
Chester Park
Chesterwood
723 Kenwood Ave, Duluth, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
850 sqft
Fresh, functional apartments, not far from the College of St. Scholastica and the University of Minnesota Duluth. Hardwood floors, garbage disposals, air conditioning and walk-in closets. Lobby, parking and Internet access. Pet-friendly.
9 Units Available
Downtown Duluth
Lofts on Canal
20 Sutphin St, Duluth, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,039
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1170 sqft
Located in Duluth's Downtown Waterfront, within walking distance of Bayfront Festival Park. Refurbished one- and two-bedroom units with sweeping views of Lake Superior. Pet friendly.
2 Units Available
Spirit Valley/Denfeld/Norton Park
Irving School Apartment Homes
101 N 56th Ave W, Duluth, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$935
1046 sqft
Historic school renovated into residential apartments. Unique architectural features including built-in cases, chalkboards, and exposed brick walls. Units feature modern appliances and contemporary interior finishes.
1 Unit Available
Spirit Valley/Denfeld/Norton Park
Ramsey Village
5402 Ramsey St, Duluth, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
1071 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Charming townhouses with front porches, gorgeous master suites, open floor plans and gourmet kitchens with dishwasher. Laundry in-unit. Great location close to shopping, dining and entertainment.
2 Units Available
East End
Yorkleigh
1017 London Road, Duluth, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,100
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Yorkleigh in Duluth. View photos, descriptions and more!
2 Units Available
Downtown Duluth
Greysolon Plaza
231 E Superior St, Duluth, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,039
653 sqft
A landmark building that was once a historic hotel. Stunning Renaissance-style lobby. On-site amenities include new kitchens, community room and spacious layouts. Grand Lake Superior views. Near the downtown area.
Contact for Availability
Downtown Duluth
Cove Apartments
1 East 1st Street, Duluth, MN
Studio
$850
407 sqft
1 Bedroom
$925
572 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
853 sqft
Nestled near the shores of Lake Superior in the heart of Duluth, Cove Apartments celebrates the harbor city with nautical-inspired interior touches and inviting resident spaces.
1 Unit Available
Downtown Duluth
120 West 3rd Street - 9
120 W 3rd St, Duluth, MN
Studio
$725
400 sqft
Very large studio apartment. Recently updated, clean, safe building. Laundry on site, off street parking. ALL utilities included! Safe downtown location with secure entrances. Off street parking and laundry on site.
1 Unit Available
Fond Du Lac-Gary- New Duluth
1202 101st Ave W lower
1202 101st Avenue West, Duluth, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1300 sqft
Unit lower Available 08/01/20 Fantastic Brick Condo/Apartment - Property Id: 103489 This unit is a fabulous , executive 3 bedroom almost "new" unit located , in Gary New Duluth , No shortcuts were taken in constructing these 2 Condo
1 Unit Available
East End
1123 E 5th St
1123 East 5th Street, Duluth, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1123 E 5th St Available 09/01/20 Check out this beautiful 3 Bedroom Home Available 9/1! - More pictures coming soon! This stunning 3 bedroom 1 bath home is available September 1.
1 Unit Available
East End
917 E 6th St (Front)
917 East 6th Street, Duluth, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
Beautiful 3 bedroom home! - Be the first to live in the beautiful 3 bedroom home! Perfect location with off street parking! Beautiful hardwood floors through the house giving it character and making cleaning a breeze.
1 Unit Available
Spirit Valley/Denfeld/Norton Park
5315 Albion Street
5315 Albion Street, Duluth, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
Available Now - Beautiful 2 Bedroom Denfeld Bungalow! - This beautiful home is situated near Denfled HIgh School, Whole Foods Co-op, pharmacies, and other Grand Avenue businesses.
1 Unit Available
Observation Hill
2241 W 11th Street
2241 West 11th Street, Duluth, MN
2 Bedrooms
$915
2241 W 11th Street - #1 Available 09/01/20 Freshly Remodeled Apartment - Be the first to check out this beautiful remolded duplex! Walk through the front door to the spacious living room where you will have plenty of room for all of your furniture.
1 Unit Available
Fond Du Lac-Gary- New Duluth
1105 101st Ave W
1105 101st Avenue West, Duluth, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1105 101st Ave W Available 08/01/20 Freshly Remodeled Home in Gary! Pet Friendly! - Come and check out this freshly remodeled home!!! Walk up and open the door to the front porch and notice all the room for coats and shoes.
1 Unit Available
Park Point
1900 Minnesota Avenue - Park Point Unit 6
1900 Minnesota Avenue, Duluth, MN
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1300 sqft
Beautiful, Furnished Luxury Condo on Lake Superior's Park Point in Duluth, Minnesota! - Beautiful Upper 2 Bedroom Condo on Lake Superior's Park Point! Call Deanna at D Page Blue LLC 218-626-5999.
1 Unit Available
Kenwood
828 Hamilton Dr
828 Hamilton Drive, Duluth, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1152 sqft
Super convenient Aspenwood Condo. Very close to Kenwood shopping and area colleges. Hardwood floors with some newer carpet.
